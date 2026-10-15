EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Faces Heartache as Her Kids Plan to Leave'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Angelina Jolie will soon be an empty nester – and sources say it's breaking her heart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now that she's sold her palatial Los Angeles pad, sources said the Oscar winner is anxious to move overseas, but her six kids won't be along for the ride.
Angelina Jolie Faces Emotional Goodbye to Kids
"The hard part is that most of her kids will not be coming with her," revealed an insider.
According to the source, her biological children with ex Brad Pitt – daughter Shiloh [Jolie-Pitt], 20, and 18-year-old twins Knox [Jolie-Pitt] and Vivienne [Jolie-Pitt] – want to stay in L.A.
Meanwhile, her adopted kids – sons Maddox [Jolie-Pitt], 25, and Pax [Jolie-Pitt], 22, and daughter Zahara [Jolie-Pitt], 21 – want to live on the East Coast, said the source.
"Angelina is happy that they're making their own lives and she will of course come back to the States to visit them," said the source.
"But it's still going to be a huge adjustment. She's very emotional about it."
The 51-year-old actress unloaded her L.A. mansion for $24.75million and has long planned to set down roots in Europe, said an insider.
Jolie's Bitter Legal Battle With Pitt Continues
"Angie is serious about creating a base in Europe, and making films over there too," said the source.
"People in England and France love her, and they show up when she's in a movie."
Aside from the heartache of being separated from her children, the Maleficent actress remains embroiled in her ongoing legal battle with Pitt, 62, over the sale of her share in their French winery, Château Miraval, to Stoli group founder Yuri Shefler.
"The case is set to go to trial in February," said the source. "But in the meantime, Brad's pushing very aggressively for all sorts of documents. The whole thing is still causing her piles of stress."
Jolie Fears Losing Millions in Pitt Battle
With Pitt and his legal team on the offensive, the Salt star is in major panic mode over the increasingly likely scenario that she'll be on the hook to him for millions, according to the source.
"There's no doubt there's a ton on the line here financially," the source added. "If Angelina loses, it could really sink her."