EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Faces Heartache as Her Kids Plan to Leave'

"The hard part is that most of her kids will not be coming with her," revealed an insider.

According to the source, her biological children with ex Brad Pitt – daughter Shiloh [Jolie-Pitt], 20, and 18-year-old twins Knox [Jolie-Pitt] and Vivienne [Jolie-Pitt] – want to stay in L.A.

Meanwhile, her adopted kids – sons Maddox [Jolie-Pitt], 25, and Pax [Jolie-Pitt], 22, and daughter Zahara [Jolie-Pitt], 21 – want to live on the East Coast, said the source.

"Angelina is happy that they're making their own lives and she will of course come back to the States to visit them," said the source.

"But it's still going to be a huge adjustment. She's very emotional about it."

The 51-year-old actress unloaded her L.A. mansion for $24.75million and has long planned to set down roots in Europe, said an insider.