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Home > Exclusives > Angelina Jolie
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EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie V George Clooney — In France! How Rival A-Listers Are Set to Clash Over European Turf War

angelina jolie vs george clooney france turf war
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and George Clooney face off in France as tensions rise over a European turf war.

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April 29 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Expat George Clooney is facing a heated turf war with friend turned nemesis Angelina Jolie as the actress eyes a fresh start in France, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Three months after the Jay Kelly actor and his family were granted French citizenship, the Maleficent star – who's been battling Clooney's bestie Brad Pitt in court for 10 years – has laid the groundwork to make the country her home, too, reveal sources.

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Clooney Stays Loyal To Brad

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George Clooney's loyalty to Brad Pitt allegedly ended his relationship with Angelina Jolie after their split.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

George Clooney's loyalty to Brad Pitt allegedly ended his relationship with Angelina Jolie after their split.

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Insiders said Clooney, 64, can't help but roll his eyes at the move, which comes even while Jolie, 50, continues to fight the F1 lead, 62, over the sale of her shares of their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

"George remains incredibly loyal to Brad and always will be," shared a source. "His relationship with Angie was severed as soon as she dumped Brad."

Though trying to win over the silver fox would be a lost cause, Jolie has launched a charm offensive aimed at the French public, recently gushing over the lifestyle their country offers as she promoted her Paris-set flick, Couture.

"I find it very enriching as an artist and as a woman to be in France," said Jolie. "I feel that more of myself comes out here. The conversations seem deeper and more enriching to me."

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Jolie's Future in France

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Promoting 'Couture,' Jolie praised France and expressed a deep personal connection to the country.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Promoting 'Couture,' Jolie praised France and expressed a deep personal connection to the country.

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The Atelier Jolie founder pointed out that she has meaningful ties to the area: her and Pitts' twins, Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, were born in Nice.

And she's been open about wanting to escape Los Angeles – and the unrelenting custody agreement that keeps her trapped there – once the pair turns 18 this July.

"Angelina's future is absolutely in France," confirmed the source. "She's currently honing her French-speaking skills."

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A source said Clooney may oppose Jolie's plans to settle in France as her dispute with Brad Pitt continues.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

A source said Clooney may oppose Jolie's plans to settle in France as her dispute with Brad Pitt continues.

Still, Clooney, who was granted citizenship for contributing to the country's international influence and cultural outreach, could put a wrench in her best-laid plans – especially Angelina's vision of infiltrating French movies, warned the source.

"France has welcomed George with open arms," added the source. "But now he's hoping she stays the heck away."

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