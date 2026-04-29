EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie V George Clooney — In France! How Rival A-Listers Are Set to Clash Over European Turf War

Insiders said Clooney, 64, can't help but roll his eyes at the move, which comes even while Jolie, 50, continues to fight the F1 lead, 62, over the sale of her shares of their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

"George remains incredibly loyal to Brad and always will be," shared a source. "His relationship with Angie was severed as soon as she dumped Brad."

Though trying to win over the silver fox would be a lost cause, Jolie has launched a charm offensive aimed at the French public, recently gushing over the lifestyle their country offers as she promoted her Paris-set flick, Couture.

"I find it very enriching as an artist and as a woman to be in France," said Jolie. "I feel that more of myself comes out here. The conversations seem deeper and more enriching to me."