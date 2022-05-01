Angelina Jolie Evacuated Over Bomb Threats On Surprise Visit To Ukraine Shortly After Being Spotted In Café In Lviv

While in Lviv, Jolie reportedly visited a children's hospital treating injured kids who were affected by the horrific Kramatorsk Station bombing on Sunday, April 8, that left at least 50 people dead.

"She was very moved by their stories," the head of regional military administration, Maksym Kozytskyy, explained per CNN. "One girl was even able to tell Ms. Jolie about her dream privately."

Kozytskyy also mentioned Jolie was kind enough to take the time to visit with various medical and psychological care volunteers.

"She thanked them for their work," he added. "She talked to people who managed to leave the zones of active hostilities."