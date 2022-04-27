Russian Soldiers 'Encouraged' By Parents To Murder 'Civilians & Children' In Ukraine

Ukrainian officials recently intercepted a number of disturbing phone calls from the mothers of Russian troops who allegedly congratulated and encouraged their soldier sons for killing, and continuing to kill, innocent Ukrainian civilians and children, Radar has learned.

The jarring telephone conversations, which were tracked and intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine earlier this week, captured Russian soldiers essentially being “egged on” by their own parents to continue killing innocent civilians as the soldiers continue their ongoing invasion and onslaught against Ukraine.