Vladimir Putin Stumbles, Slurs & Stutters Through WW3 Warning Speech As Concerns Regarding His Health Continue To Mount

Vladimir Putin had trouble giving a recent speech without slurring and stuttering his words in a delivery that further suggested the aging Russian leader is suffering from some sort of serious ailment, Radar has learned.

During an address in which the 69-year-old Russian president attempted to stoke fear that the world may be on the brink of the WW3, Putin not only appeared bloated and puffy in the face, but he was also heard slurring, stuttering, and stumbling through his speech in a manner that fueled the rumors about his alleged ailing health.