EXCLUSIVE: Bravo Kingpin Andy Cohen 'Under Fire After Booking Gay Male Porn Star' For Shock Appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live'
Bravo frontman Andy Cohen has come under fire for booking a controversial guest on Watch What Happens Live, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cohen, 56, invited gay adult film star Rhyheim Shabazz onto his late-night talk show as his guest bartender – and now sources claim network executives are "livid."
Shabazz joined guests Anitta and Uzo Aduba on the March 13 episode of Cohen's show.
Following his appearance on the show, a rep for Shabazz said the adult film "opened up about his latest projects and industry milestones, offering fans a rare glimpse into his playful personality," according to AVN.
While Shabazz's appearance was seen as "playful," sources claimed the network's top brass felt otherwise.
The senior network source told us: "They're livid. This is not the direction we want the show moving in – it's reckless."
They added: "The show is supposed to be cheeky and fun, not full-blown (not safe for work).
"This guest may have gone too far, even for Andy."
While a separate source insisted Cohen is not facing any backlash, another insider whispered it wouldn't matter anyway, as Bravo doesn't have the brass to check the talk show host.
One executive confessed: "He's the golden goose. He books who he wants – and he knows Bravo wouldn't dare stop him."
Cohen seemingly has his hand in everything at Bravo – from his hit talk show discussing the network's top shows to hosting the Housewives franchise reunions – and is an executive producer on several TV series.
This isn't the first time Cohen has been at the center of controversy on the network.
As RadarOnline.com reported, former Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney sued Cohen and the network in 2024, claiming they pressured her to drink despite her history of alcoholism and created a hostile workplace.
Recently, a judge issued a 100-page order in response to the defendant's request to dismiss McSweeney's lawsuit. The judge allowed three of the former reality star's disability-related claims to move forward and dismissed the others.
EXCLUSIVE: 'How Did His Family Let It Happen?' Gene Hackman's Hoarder Horror Home Footage Sparks Litany of Questions About Why He and Wife Betsy Arakawa Were Left to Live in Rat-Infested Squalor Before Brutal Double-Death
In one instance, the judge ruled McSweeney could sue for retaliation on her re-casting, which took place after she filed a complaint with the human resources department.
The judge summarized McSweeney's complaint in his order, writing: "Cohen texted Plaintiff to that effect on November 10, 2022, referencing Plaintiff’s complaint of discrimination previously brought to the attention of Bravo employee Sezin Cavusoglu as part of the reason she would not be cast."
Cohen texted McSweeney that her recent breast augmentation made her look more like "a Housewife," which the judge described said "may have been obnoxious and insensitive" and was "at worst, a petty slight."
McSweeney's claims that Cohen and the network fostered a hostile work environment on the basis of her disability were also upheld.
The judge noted the show acted within their rights to provide alcohol to cast members and encourage McSweeney to consume it, but "the means Defendants (allegedly) employed to generate their message" was not legally acceptable.
She was also allowed to sue for accommodation-related claims, including being denied access to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Thailand.