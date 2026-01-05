Andy Cohen Addresses Plastic Surgery Allegations — as Rumors Swirl CNN Is 'Ready To Cut Ties' With Bravo's Boss Over His 'Embarrassing' Behavior

While viewers who tuned into CNN's New Year's Eve special have come to expect boozy antics from Cohen, they were seemingly taken aback by his frozen face.

"Has Andy Cohen had work done on his entire face or is he wearing so much makeup that nothing is moving?" an X user asked at the time.

"I just saw the new clips of Andy Cohen on NYE and (explicit) did he do to his face?!? Is he trying to find a new husband at Mar-a-Lago?" another viewer wrote on Instagram threads.

The comment apparently caught Cohen's attention – and the Real Housewives franchise executive producer was quick to correct the narrative.