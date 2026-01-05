Andy Cohen Addresses Plastic Surgery Allegations — as Rumors Swirl CNN Is 'Ready To Cut Ties' With Bravo's Boss Over His 'Embarrassing' Behavior
Jan. 5 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Bravo boss Andy Cohen has broken his silence on plastic surgery rumors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Social media users called out the Watch What Happens Live host's unusual new look when he rang in the New Year with Anderson Cooper on CNN.
Cohen's 'Frozen' Face Called Out
While viewers who tuned into CNN's New Year's Eve special have come to expect boozy antics from Cohen, they were seemingly taken aback by his frozen face.
"Has Andy Cohen had work done on his entire face or is he wearing so much makeup that nothing is moving?" an X user asked at the time.
"I just saw the new clips of Andy Cohen on NYE and (explicit) did he do to his face?!? Is he trying to find a new husband at Mar-a-Lago?" another viewer wrote on Instagram threads.
The comment apparently caught Cohen's attention – and the Real Housewives franchise executive producer was quick to correct the narrative.
"Did the smallest amount of Botox and lost 20 pounds! And had a lot of makeup on," Cohen clapped back.
"I honestly thought you looked amazing! Loving the current hair, and you just looked like you were having so much fun! You're glowing, stay happy," another user chimed in as several more responded and told Cohen he "looked amazing."
Meanwhile, insiders claimed CNN execs were not happy with Cohen's behavior during the New Year's Eve special and are considering cutting ties with the reality television personality.
Cohen's 'Embarrassing' Behavior Pushes CNN to the Edge
As Radar reported, sources alleged Cohen's "embarrassing" drunken political rant didn't go over well with CNN top brass.
"This is CNN, not Bravo," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. "What works on reality TV doesn't belong on a serious news network."
One highlight of the evening happened after Cohen took shots with Cooper and guest B.J. Novak – and proceeded to launch into a rant about outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Cohen branded Adams' time in office "chaotic" before he bid him farewell.
"Great, you got your pardons. Go off into the sunset. We'll fiddle with what we have, with what you've left us with," the Bravo host said.
"Go dance away," he continued. "We'll see you at all the parties. You've partied your way through four years."
As Cohen raged about ex-Mayor Adams, Cooper looked uncomfortable as he unsuccessfully tried to stop the rambling.
"That moment changed everything," a network insider said. "Staff were mortified. The secondhand embarrassment was real."
Insiders claimed outrage from executives comes after years of complaints about excessive alcohol and "unpredictable behavior" on-air during the New Year's Eve broadcast from Times Square.
"The optics are terrible," another insider explained. "Andy adds no value to a brand that wants to be respected."
Financial pressures being felt by CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery was also said to add to concerns about bringing Cohen back.
"When a company is considering restructuring, you don't keep liabilities," a media executive explained. "You clean house."