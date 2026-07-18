EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Disappearance' Fear — Disgraced Ex-Prince 'Set to Secretly Flee Britain Forever' as Epstein Investigators Close In

The cops' inquiry centers on alleged misconduct in public office during Andrew's tenure as a UK trade envoy from 2001 to 2011, after he was arrested on suspicion of passing secret British information to Epstein while working in the role.

He was arrested and released without charge on his 66th birthday in February and has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Giuffre had accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, allegations he denied before agreeing to a $51million settlement in 2022 without admitting liability.

A source close to the investigation claimed: "Detectives are increasingly focused on individuals based in the United States who may be able to shed light on Andrew's activities, associations, and patterns of behavior during the period under scrutiny. Investigators believe these witnesses could prove crucial in building a clearer and more complete picture of what took place.

"As the inquiry gathers pace and international cooperation becomes more central, there is a growing and very real concern among those involved that he may attempt to quietly withdraw from public view altogether – potentially even leaving Britain – if he feels the net tightening around him."