EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Disappearance' Fear — Disgraced Ex-Prince 'Set to Secretly Flee Britain Forever' as Epstein Investigators Close In
July 18 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is at the center of mounting fears he will quietly "disappear" from Britain as police intensify an investigation linked to Jeffrey Epstein, with sources suggesting the disgraced former prince may be preparing to leave the country permanently as scrutiny deepens.
As RadarOnline.com revealed, Andrew, 66, is under investigation by Thames Valley Police, who are now planning a trip to the United States to interview Sky Roberts and Amanda Roberts, relatives of Virginia Giuffre, who died aged 41 last year after taking her life following years of claims the disgraced royal bedded her when she was a teen and was trafficked by the shamed ex-prince's pedophile pal.
Andrew 'May Attempt to Quietly Withdraw From Public View Altogether'
The cops' inquiry centers on alleged misconduct in public office during Andrew's tenure as a UK trade envoy from 2001 to 2011, after he was arrested on suspicion of passing secret British information to Epstein while working in the role.
He was arrested and released without charge on his 66th birthday in February and has consistently denied wrongdoing.
Giuffre had accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, allegations he denied before agreeing to a $51million settlement in 2022 without admitting liability.
A source close to the investigation claimed: "Detectives are increasingly focused on individuals based in the United States who may be able to shed light on Andrew's activities, associations, and patterns of behavior during the period under scrutiny. Investigators believe these witnesses could prove crucial in building a clearer and more complete picture of what took place.
"As the inquiry gathers pace and international cooperation becomes more central, there is a growing and very real concern among those involved that he may attempt to quietly withdraw from public view altogether – potentially even leaving Britain – if he feels the net tightening around him."
Secret Epstein Files Spark Sudden Arrest
A law enforcement insider added: "Investigators are proceeding on the basis that this is a time-sensitive operation, where any delay could risk losing vital opportunities to obtain cooperation and secure meaningful testimony from those involved. There is a clear understanding that acting swiftly is essential to preserving evidence and ensuring witnesses are willing and available to engage."
The investigation into Andrew was launched earlier this year following the release of Epstein-related files in the United States, which appeared to show the former prince sharing official reports with Epstein about visits to Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, and China.
Detectives are examining whether sensitive government information was improperly disclosed during his time as envoy, a role that placed him at the center of UK trade promotion overseas.
Royal Lodge Scandal Takes A Dark Turn
Police are also assessing allegations of sexual misconduct, including a claim "a woman was taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes."
The woman has alleged an encounter with Andrew at Royal Lodge, then his residence, before she was invited to Buckingham Palace for tea.
She is the second woman to allege abuse in the UK connected to Windsor.
Giuffre had previously claimed she was trafficked to London by Epstein in 2001 and forced to have s-x with Andrew.
She reported her allegations to the Metropolitan Police in 2015 and was interviewed several times, but no formal investigation followed at that stage.
Brad Edwards, Giuffre's lawyer, has said he represents "multiple clients" with potentially relevant information but indicated reluctance among witnesses to speak to authorities.
Thames Valley Police have submitted a formal request to the US Department of Justice for unredacted versions of the Epstein files, which officers believe may contain further details about communications and contacts.
The material has not yet been handed over.