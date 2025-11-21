Andrew Windsor's Royal Fight: Disgraced Ex-Prince Battling to Protect Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie's Titles After Epstein Scandal Destroyed His Lavish Lifestyle
Nov. 21 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Former Prince Andrew's claim he was putting his "country" first by agreeing not to use his royal titles and honors before they were eventually stripped may not be as altruistic as he claimed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now known as Andrew Windsor, 65, the disgraced former royal is said to have agreed to surrender his titles to save those of his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
'So Protective' of His Daughters
"He clung on to his last snippet of status for as long as possible, but what he was not going to do was allow his daughters, whom he is so protective of, to be stripped of their titles and royal life," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard dished to Fox News Digital.
Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, were granted their princess titles at birth, as the granddaughters of the then-current monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
Even though Andrew initially agreed to give up his title as the Duke of York and other royal vestiges, his brother, King Charles III, took the once-unthinkable step of stripping him of his birthright title of prince in light of the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Andrew Fighting 'Tooth and Nail' to Protect His Daughters
"Andrew has always pushed his daughters’ status within the royal family. He was furious when his daughters lost their security protection in 2011 because they were not senior working royals," Chard spilled.
While Beatrice and Eugenie are not active working members of the royal family, they still take part in numerous events and gatherings. Their father stepped down as a senior working royal in 2019 amid the Epstein scandal.
Chard revealed that part of the former duke's agreement to give up his titles and vacate his 30-room mansion in Great Windsor Park helped save his daughters' regal status.
"As such, he will fight tooth and nail to keep his daughters protected. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s titles will not be withdrawn with Andrew’s agreement to relinquish his titles and move out of Royal Lodge," Chard declared.
New Patronage for Beatrice
With Andrew set to live out his life in exile, the future of Beatrice and Eugenie appears safe for now, as Chard said the ladies "will also be free from his muddy waters."
The former prince's plan has worked... for now.
A week after her dad's titles were stripped, Beatrice was given a new royal patronage on November 7, being named Deputy Patron of the youth-based outdoor charity Outward Bound, after serving as a trustee since 2019.
Beatrice will be working alongside her uncle, Prince Edward, 61, who is the official royal patron.
William Wanted The Yorks 'Out of Sight'
While Beatrice and her husband, Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi, have been active in supporting Prince William and Kate Middleton at various royal events, the future king is still rumored to be considering stripping the York sisters' titles once he ascends to the throne.
William, 43, reportedly wants to do away with the titles of all non-working members of the royal family, including stripping his brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, of their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The Prince of Wales was upset that his father “personally approved" Beatrice's new patronage, an insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack.
"William wanted the Yorks out of sight until after the King’s next health review," the source claimed. "But His Majesty insisted, he thinks the family needs to heal in public."
A longtime royal aide pointed out, "William’s pragmatic. He knows the Yorks are poison with the public. His father just won’t see it."