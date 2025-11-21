Andrew Windsor's Royal Fight: Disgraced Ex-Prince Battling to Protect Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie's Titles After Epstein Scandal Destroyed His Lavish Lifestyle

"He clung on to his last snippet of status for as long as possible, but what he was not going to do was allow his daughters, whom he is so protective of, to be stripped of their titles and royal life," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard dished to Fox News Digital.

Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, were granted their princess titles at birth, as the granddaughters of the then-current monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Even though Andrew initially agreed to give up his title as the Duke of York and other royal vestiges, his brother, King Charles III, took the once-unthinkable step of stripping him of his birthright title of prince in light of the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal.