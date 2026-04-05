EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's New Woman! Radar Reveals How Disgraced Ex-Duke Has Been 'Smuggling' Mystery Female into New Home
April 5 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal shamed ex-Prince Andrew has been seen arriving at his new Norfolk residence with a mystery woman hidden in the back of his vehicle, prompting claims the disgraced royal is "smuggling" a companion into his latest retreat as he withdraws further from public life.
The 66-year-old former Duke of York was spotted driving himself toward Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate, accompanied by a royal protection officer and one of his dogs, while a woman appeared to be seated in the rear of the Range Rover.
The sighting comes as Prince Andrew prepares to relocate permanently to the five-bedroom property following his eviction from Royal Lodge earlier this year.
The move follows mounting scrutiny over his links to Jeffrey Epstein and a series of developments that have seen him stripped of royal duties and public roles by his brother, King Charles III, 77.
Mystery Woman Claims Spark Fresh Speculation
A source familiar with the move said: "There is a real sense of intrigue building around Andrew Windsor and the suggestion he has been 'smuggling' a mystery woman into his new home points to a level of secrecy that mirrors the wider circumstances he now finds himself in."
The source added: "Given the scrutiny that continues to surround him, the idea of a new woman being discreetly brought into Marsh Farm is intensifying speculation and raising further questions about what is happening behind closed doors."
Another insider said: "Andrew is clearly attempting to carve out a more private existence, but the perception that he is having to 'smuggle' someone into the property only amplifies the sense of controversy that continues to surround him.
"Even if the intention is discretion, the optics of it inevitably fuel further scrutiny and reinforce the narrative that he cannot escape the attention and questions that follow him. Also, everything he does seems to have an element of the sinister and secret about it."
Security Tightened as Move to Marsh Farm Progresses
The relocation effort centered around Andrew has been extensive, with hundreds of moving boxes – many marked "HRH" – delivered to the property, alongside three lorry-loads of artwork handled by a royal warrant-holding logistics company.
Royal sources have noted the continued use of the "His Royal Highness" styling despite Andrew having been formally stripped of the title.
A large white mobile home has also been installed within the grounds of Andrew's new home, positioned discreetly within a former stable block to accommodate staff displaced by the downsizing from Royal Lodge.
Security around the property has been significantly upgraded ahead of the move. High wooden fencing has been erected around the perimeter, while CCTV systems and additional infrastructure have been installed.
A no-fly zone over the estate has also been extended to include Marsh Farm, which lies approximately seven miles from the main Sandringham residence.
Ongoing Controversy and Family Fallout
Andrew is currently staying at Wood Farm on the estate while renovations at Marsh Farm are completed, with plans to move in fully in April. Reports suggested he had hoped to remain at Wood Farm permanently, though concerns were raised about proximity to other members of the royal family.
The move follows a period of intensified pressure after further disclosures relating to his association with Epstein. Sources previously indicated Charles felt he had "no option" but to remove his brother from public visibility following the fallout.
Andrew was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office and questioned for nearly 12 hours before being released.
Sarah Ferguson, 66, Andrew's former wife, has also vacated Royal Lodge after living there alongside him for decades despite their divorce. She is now based elsewhere in Windsor and has faced renewed attention over historical links connected to Epstein.
The couple had originally received the Freedom of the City of York in 1987, though Andrew's honor was revoked in 2022 following his legal settlement with Virginia Giuffre.
Andrew was recently seen recently walking alone with his dogs near Wood Farm, marking his first public appearance since his release after his arrest.