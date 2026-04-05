EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's New Woman! Radar Reveals How Disgraced Ex-Duke Has Been 'Smuggling' Mystery Female into New Home

The 66-year-old former Duke of York was spotted driving himself toward Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate, accompanied by a royal protection officer and one of his dogs, while a woman appeared to be seated in the rear of the Range Rover.

RadarOnline.com can reveal shamed ex-Prince Andrew has been seen arriving at his new Norfolk residence with a mystery woman hidden in the back of his vehicle, prompting claims the disgraced royal is "smuggling" a companion into his latest retreat as he withdraws further from public life.

The move follows mounting scrutiny over his links to Jeffrey Epstein and a series of developments that have seen him stripped of royal duties and public roles by his brother, King Charles III , 77.

The sighting comes as Prince Andrew prepares to relocate permanently to the five-bedroom property following his eviction from Royal Lodge earlier this year.

A source familiar with the move said: "There is a real sense of intrigue building around Andrew Windsor and the suggestion he has been 'smuggling' a mystery woman into his new home points to a level of secrecy that mirrors the wider circumstances he now finds himself in."

The source added: "Given the scrutiny that continues to surround him, the idea of a new woman being discreetly brought into Marsh Farm is intensifying speculation and raising further questions about what is happening behind closed doors."

Another insider said: "Andrew is clearly attempting to carve out a more private existence, but the perception that he is having to 'smuggle' someone into the property only amplifies the sense of controversy that continues to surround him.

"Even if the intention is discretion, the optics of it inevitably fuel further scrutiny and reinforce the narrative that he cannot escape the attention and questions that follow him. Also, everything he does seems to have an element of the sinister and secret about it."