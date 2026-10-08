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EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Living it Up' as 'Loyal Friends Rally Around Him'

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is said to be having the time of his life despite the backlash over his connection to Epstein.

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Oct. 8 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is enjoying a surprisingly active social life despite his royal disgrace, with wealthy friends rallying around the former prince as he battles a police investigation into his links to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 66-year-old brother of King Charles III, 77, is now said to be "comfortably" settled into a sociable routine at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk after leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Maintains Social Life Despite Royal Fallout

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Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor enjoys an active social life at Sandringham.

Arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office, Andrew was questioned for 12 hours before being released without charge while investigations continued.

According to sources familiar with his circumstances, Andrew's isolation has been exaggerated, with longstanding friends maintaining contact and inviting him on shooting excursions.

One insider claimed: "There is a completely misleading impression that Andrew is spending his days shut away, consumed by regret and struggling to come to terms with everything that has happened. The reality is rather different.

"He has managed to preserve a surprisingly enjoyable lifestyle, and there are still plenty of people from his old social circle who have absolutely no intention of abandoning him simply because he has become such a controversial figure."

"He continues to see friends who have really rallied around him regularly, enjoys invitations to private gatherings, and has been able to maintain his longstanding enthusiasm for country pursuits, including shooting," the source claimed. "These are people who have known him for decades, who move in the same circles and who remain personally devoted to him regardless of what the rest of the country might think.

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Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor stays connected to his wealthy social circle, sources claim.

"Some of them genuinely believe he has been treated appallingly and regard the entire situation as something that has been blown enormously out of proportion. Whether that judgment is justified is another matter entirely, but it helps explain why they have remained so supportive."

The insider added, "Andrew has certainly experienced humiliation and the loss of his royal position, but that should not be confused with living a miserable or lonely existence. He still has access to considerable comforts, a network of influential acquaintances and opportunities to enjoy himself away from public scrutiny, and is really living it up.

"Anyone imagining him sitting alone at Sandringham, staring at the television and mourning the life he once had, would probably be astonished by how comfortably he has adapted. He may have lost his place at the heart of the monarchy, but he has by no means lost the privileged social world in which he has spent most of his life."

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High Court Ruling Challenges Search Warrants

Photo of Thames Valley Police
Source: MEGA

Thames Valley Police admitted the warrants were not properly granted.

It comes as Britain's High Court has declared search warrants used in raids on Andrew's homes to be unlawful.

The former Duke of York took legal action against Thames Valley Police over the warrants, which allowed officers to raid both his former residence, Royal Lodge in Windsor, and his property on the Sandringham Estate in February, and a judge has now found they had not been lawfully issued when granted at the Old Bailey and should be quashed.

Mr. Justice Hilliard said during a hearing at the Royal Court of Justice, Thames Valley Police accepted the warrants hadn't been correctly granted when they were issued the day before the ex-prince was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

But he also stressed the ruling didn't mean material taken from Andrew's homes had to be returned to him immediately because of the ongoing criminal investigation.

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Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor denied wrongdoing linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

He said: "The fact that the search warrants were quashed does not bring an investigation to an end, or mean that the whole of the investigation was unlawful."

Thames Valley Police said its investigation into "alleged misconduct in public office by a man in his 60s from Norfolk remains ongoing."

The suspicion of misconduct in public office allegation relates to material in the Jeffrey Epstein Files.

They suggested Andrew had shared sensitive information with financier and convicted s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

Andrew's position within the monarchy deteriorated last October when Charles stripped him of his remaining royal titles and privileges.

He was subsequently excluded from traditional family gatherings and required to relinquish his Windsor residence.

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