EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Living it Up' as 'Loyal Friends Rally Around Him'

Arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office, Andrew was questioned for 12 hours before being released without charge while investigations continued.

According to sources familiar with his circumstances, Andrew's isolation has been exaggerated, with longstanding friends maintaining contact and inviting him on shooting excursions.

One insider claimed: "There is a completely misleading impression that Andrew is spending his days shut away, consumed by regret and struggling to come to terms with everything that has happened. The reality is rather different.

"He has managed to preserve a surprisingly enjoyable lifestyle, and there are still plenty of people from his old social circle who have absolutely no intention of abandoning him simply because he has become such a controversial figure."

"He continues to see friends who have really rallied around him regularly, enjoys invitations to private gatherings, and has been able to maintain his longstanding enthusiasm for country pursuits, including shooting," the source claimed. "These are people who have known him for decades, who move in the same circles and who remain personally devoted to him regardless of what the rest of the country might think.