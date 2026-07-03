EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor Was Used as a 'Sex Trafficking Shield' by Warped Jeffrey Epstein — As Pedophile's Closest Aide Goes Public

Lawmakers questioned Groff extensively about Epstein's relationships with Andrew, the ex-Duke of York's former wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, and former British cabinet minister and ambassador to the United States Lord Mandelson.

She was asked whether she knew of Epstein providing monetary gifts to Ferguson or Mandelson and whether she had arranged for Andrew to receive a massage at Epstein's request or knew of him engaging in sexual activity with any minors introduced by Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell.

Groff replied that she was not aware of any such conduct. The testimony also revisited Ferguson's contact with Epstein after his conviction.

During one visit to Epstein in Palm Beach in 2009, while he was serving a sentence on a work-release program, Ferguson sent him an email that read: "My dear spectacular and special friend, Jeffrey. You are a legend, and I am so proud of you. Thank you for looking after me so well."