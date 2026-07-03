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EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor Was Used as a 'Sex Trafficking Shield' by Warped Jeffrey Epstein — As Pedophile's Closest Aide Goes Public

Split photos of Andrew Windsor and Jefrrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein was for a purpose.

July 3 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Andrew Windsor's long-standing association with warped Jeffrey Epstein is under yet more scrutiny after the late pedophile's former executive assistant claimed the predator deliberately surrounded himself with high-profile figures such as his now ex-royal pal to shield himself from suspicion.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the explosive testimony, given under oath to members of the US Congress, alleges Epstein cultivated influential friendships with the likes of Andrew around the world as part of a calculated effort to protect himself following his 2008 conviction.

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Jeffrey Epstein Aide Breaks Silence

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Photo of Lesley Groff
Source: ABC 7 Chicago/YOUTUBE

Lesley Groff worked as Epstein's gatekeeper for eighteen years.

Lesley Groff, who worked as Epstein's executive assistant from 2001 until he died in 2019, told the House oversight committee the s-x trafficker maintained relationships with prominent public figures, including Andrew, 66, and others, after pleading guilty in Florida to procuring a minor for prostitution.

A transcript of her closed-door testimony was published last week, shedding fresh light on Epstein's social circle and the role Groff believes it played in preserving his public standing for years.

Giving evidence, Groff said: "I also saw the same VIPs continue to surround Epstein after his (2008) conviction. I know now that everything he did was a scheme intended to protect himself."

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Questions Over Royal Ties

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson emailed Epstein after his two-thousand-eight conviction.

Lawmakers questioned Groff extensively about Epstein's relationships with Andrew, the ex-Duke of York's former wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, and former British cabinet minister and ambassador to the United States Lord Mandelson.

She was asked whether she knew of Epstein providing monetary gifts to Ferguson or Mandelson and whether she had arranged for Andrew to receive a massage at Epstein's request or knew of him engaging in sexual activity with any minors introduced by Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell.

Groff replied that she was not aware of any such conduct. The testimony also revisited Ferguson's contact with Epstein after his conviction.

During one visit to Epstein in Palm Beach in 2009, while he was serving a sentence on a work-release program, Ferguson sent him an email that read: "My dear spectacular and special friend, Jeffrey. You are a legend, and I am so proud of you. Thank you for looking after me so well."

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Lesley Groff Defends Her Role

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019.

Groff served as Epstein's gatekeeper for 18 years, organizing his schedule, arranging travel and accommodations, and booking the daily massages that later became a focus of investigations into his abuse network.

She was at one stage identified as a potential co-conspirator but told the committee the US Department of Justice cleared her of wrongdoing after interviewing her in 2019.

Groff said: "Not once did I see or hear anything illegal."

The testimony also followed reports Groff helped arrange accommodations in Epstein's New York mansion for two Metropolitan Police officers accompanying Andrew during his 2010 visit to the United States.

Although Andrew has maintained the trip was intended to end his friendship with Epstein, it lasted more than a week, with the officers reportedly providing security for a celebrity dinner held in his honor.

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Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

A federal court sentenced Ghislaine Maxwell to twenty years.

Epstein died in a New York jail in August 2019, aged 66, while awaiting trial on federal child s-x trafficking charges.

His fixer, Ghislaine Maxwell, 64, was convicted for her role in the abuse scheme and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022.

Groff told Congress Epstein had been a "master manipulator" whose actions ultimately left her facing harassment and death threats.

Andrew was released earlier this year "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.

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