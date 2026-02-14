EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor On the Run! Shamed Ex-Duke 'Set to Flee Britain Any Day' as Cops Launch Probe Into Epstein 'Spy' Allegations Against Ex-Royal

While Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, he has not publicly addressed the latest claims.

A source described the former duke as "distressed but defiant," adding: "He sees this as a campaign to humiliate him further. But the reality is the pressure has never been greater – the scrutiny, the press, all of it - and he's been advised to keep a very low profile. There's real talk that he could leave for somewhere quieter overseas, and probably the Middle East, within days to escape the prospect of being brought in for questioning by police."

The latest Epstein document dump reveals exchanges between Windsor and Epstein at a time when the serial s-- predator was already a convicted s-- offender.

In February 2011, Andrew wrote to Epstein after visiting a private equity firm, saying he had "thought of you," referring to Epstein's search for new investment vehicles.

Former business secretary Vince Cable, who oversaw trade policy at the time, said: "I was unaware of Andrew… sharing information about investment opportunities (in Afghanistan) before - this is the first I've heard of it."