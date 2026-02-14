EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor On the Run! Shamed Ex-Duke 'Set to Flee Britain Any Day' as Cops Launch Probe Into Epstein 'Spy' Allegations Against Ex-Royal
Feb. 14 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor is set to flee Britain "any day" after police confirmed they were assessing explosive claims the former Duke of York shared confidential government documents with Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the United Kingdom's trade envoy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice earlier this month, the 65‑year‑old shamed ex-royal is alleged to have forwarded sensitive trade reports to his pedophile pal Epstein, including details of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore.
One message, dated November 2010, is understood to have been sent to Epstein five minutes after being circulated internally by Andrew's advisor, Amir Patel.
Another, sent on Christmas Eve that year, appears to include information about investment opportunities in reconstruction projects in Afghanistan's Helmand Province.
Graham Smith, chief executive of the anti-monarchy pressure group Republic, confirmed he had referred the matter to Thames Valley Police.
In a post on X, he said: "I have now reported Andrew to the (Thames Valley Police) for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets in relation to these specific allegations. I cannot see any significant difference between these allegations and those against Peter Mandelson."
Shamed British politician Mandelson is accused of passing confidential, market-moving information to Epstein while serving as Business Secretary in Gordon Brown's U.K. government.
The information is said to include advance notice of a €500billion (nearly $600billion) EU bailout to save the Euro, plans for a one-off tax on bankers' bonuses, and sensitive British Treasury documents regarding government asset sales worth £20billion ($28billion). Thames Valley Police have since acknowledged receipt of the complaint. A spokesperson said: "We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures."
Campaign to 'Humiliate' Andrew?
While Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, he has not publicly addressed the latest claims.
A source described the former duke as "distressed but defiant," adding: "He sees this as a campaign to humiliate him further. But the reality is the pressure has never been greater – the scrutiny, the press, all of it - and he's been advised to keep a very low profile. There's real talk that he could leave for somewhere quieter overseas, and probably the Middle East, within days to escape the prospect of being brought in for questioning by police."
The latest Epstein document dump reveals exchanges between Windsor and Epstein at a time when the serial s-- predator was already a convicted s-- offender.
In February 2011, Andrew wrote to Epstein after visiting a private equity firm, saying he had "thought of you," referring to Epstein's search for new investment vehicles.
Former business secretary Vince Cable, who oversaw trade policy at the time, said: "I was unaware of Andrew… sharing information about investment opportunities (in Afghanistan) before - this is the first I've heard of it."
Official Secrets Concerns and Renewed Scrutiny
Government guidance makes clear trade envoys must uphold strict confidentiality both during and after their term in office, including compliance with the Official Secrets Acts of 1911 and 1989.
"If the emails are genuine and the information was passed on as claimed, it could represent a serious lapse in judgment and be regarded as spying," a senior U.K. government source said.
"Sharing internal trade briefs with a private citizen - let alone one with Epstein's criminal record - cuts straight to the issue of trust at the highest levels of public service. Even the perception that confidential material was circulating outside official channels would alarm people inside government. It raises uncomfortable questions about how information was handled and whether proper oversight was ever in place."
The controversy comes after Windsor recently vacated Royal Lodge and temporarily moved to Wood Farm Cottage on the King's Sandringham estate.
He is expected to relocate permanently to a second Norfolk property, Marsh Farm, once renovations are completed this spring.
Images included among the latest U.S. files on Epstein also show Windsor crouching over a woman on all fours as she lies splayed on the floor beneath him.