EXCLUSIVE: The Horrific 11-Word Declaration From Andrew Windsor That Ended His Marriage to Sarah Ferguson

The former royal, now 66, and her ex Andrew, 65 – who have both been stripped of their royal titles by King Charles , 77, over their friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – married in 1986 after being introduced by Princess Diana .

Sarah Ferguson 's decision to divorce Prince Andrew was prompted by a shocking 11-word declaration from the then-Duke that exposed the hierarchy of his priorities, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Andrew told Ferguson he was a prince first and a husband last, according to sources.

Their union quickly faced strain, with royal life exposing deep cracks in their relationship.

Sources now said Andrew's naval duties kept him away for long stretches, and during one year of their marriage, he was home for just 42 days.

In one infamous moment, an insider said he told Ferguson, "I am a Prince, then a naval officer, then a husband."

That blunt prioritization, paired with rumors of his affairs, contributed to Ferguson's decision to separate from the then-Duke of York.

Andrew was said to have slept with more than a dozen women before their first anniversary, while Ferguson faced scrutiny over her friendship with Texas oilman Steve Wyatt.

In 1992, a tabloid photograph showing Ferguson with her financial advisor in a compromising position added further public pressure, and the couple announced their separation soon after.