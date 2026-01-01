Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Horrific 11-Word Declaration From Andrew Windsor That Ended His Marriage to Sarah Ferguson

Photo of Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

The former couple appear to still be close despite their divorce.

Jan. 1 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson's decision to divorce Prince Andrew was prompted by a shocking 11-word declaration from the then-Duke that exposed the hierarchy of his priorities, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former royal, now 66, and her ex Andrew, 65 – who have both been stripped of their royal titles by King Charles, 77, over their friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – married in 1986 after being introduced by Princess Diana.

First Prince, Then Husband

Photo of Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Andrew told Ferguson he was a prince first and a husband last, according to sources.

Their union quickly faced strain, with royal life exposing deep cracks in their relationship.

Sources now said Andrew's naval duties kept him away for long stretches, and during one year of their marriage, he was home for just 42 days.

In one infamous moment, an insider said he told Ferguson, "I am a Prince, then a naval officer, then a husband."

That blunt prioritization, paired with rumors of his affairs, contributed to Ferguson's decision to separate from the then-Duke of York.

Andrew was said to have slept with more than a dozen women before their first anniversary, while Ferguson faced scrutiny over her friendship with Texas oilman Steve Wyatt.

In 1992, a tabloid photograph showing Ferguson with her financial advisor in a compromising position added further public pressure, and the couple announced their separation soon after.

'I Could Go Off and Get a Job'

Photo of Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson discovered Andrew spent only 42 days at home in a year during their marriage.

Ferguson and Andrew's divorce was finalized in 1996, with the then-duchess later describing the split as pragmatic.

"I wanted to work – it's not right for a princess of the royal house to be commercial," she said – adding: "So Andrew and I decided to make the divorce official so I could go off and get a job."

She emphasized her decision was driven by practical considerations rather than personal animosity.

Despite their separation, Ferguson has maintained a close relationship with her ex-husband.

She continues to stay at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, previously describing it as a place of convenience rather than a home.

"I travel a lot, and I've always been able to make wherever I am home... when I'm in the UK, I'm lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge. I wouldn't call it my home as that would be presumptuous," she has said previously.

The Final Eviction

Photo of Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson has stayed loyal to Andrew even after the scandals have exploded.

She and Andrew have also been ordered to vacate the $40million Lodge by the King by February.

Ferguson's loyalty has remained unwavering to her ex, even amid Andrew's public scandals, including his 2022 settlement with Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre over sexual assault allegations, which he has consistently denied.

"I think the love I had for him then is the love I still have for him now," Ferguson has said.

"We're the happiest divorced couple in the world... we're divorced to each other, not from each other. My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will."

A source claimed, "Andrew's declaration about his priorities to Sarah is typical of him. He is an egomaniac who doesn't care who he hurts. It is no wonder she divorced him."

Photo of Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson has insisted she still loves Andrew long after the divorce.

But the insider said the way she stuck like glue to Andrew after their split was a "pathetic display" of her "inability to make herself financially independent."

Andrew is said to be spending his final weeks at the Royal Lodge wandering its corridors, ranting to himself about his downfall, in between sitting slumped on a sofa in his TV and games room playing Call of Duty.

