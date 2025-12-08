Andrew Windsor 'Dabbling in VR Explicit Content' While Wasting Away His Hours in Exile After Being Stripped of Royal Titles
Dec. 8 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is said to be experimenting with virtual reality explicit content as he faces growing isolation and diminished status following the loss of his royal titles and privileges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Royal sources say the once high-flying royal, 65, now spends much of his time gaming and living a reclusive life at Royal Lodge, his longtime home near Windsor Great Park, which he will be booted out of by Christmas.
VR Escapism?
Once styled as Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Andrew was recently stripped of his titles by King Charles, 77, after mounting backlash over his association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Having retreated from public life, the ex-royal has been forced to avoid official engagements. Andrew has long been known by household staff for his obsession with gaming, with insiders saying he spends hours holed up at Royal Lodge playing Call of Duty.
But his interests have reportedly taken a new turn, in line with the former womanizer's old nickname 'Randy Andy.'
"These days he's swapped the controller for a VR headset," a royal source claimed. "The joke among the team is that he's not gaming anymore but exploring the seedier corners of virtual reality p---."
Stripped of Perks
One senior royal observer said, "What we're seeing from Andrew is a blend of restlessness and not really knowing where he fits anymore.
"Since his titles were taken, he's been looking for ways to pass the time – everything from gaming to disappearing into virtual reality. That last part has definitely fueled some chatter among the people around him."
During his latest trip to Windsor Castle earlier this month, Andrew is said to have discovered that several of his lesser-known perks had quietly been withdrawn, including his unique catering arrangement that once sent meals directly from the castle kitchens.
"He used to joke about having his own Royal Deliveroo," another palace insider said. "Now even that's gone. He asked about a meal delivery and was told the service no longer applied to him."
The 'Mr Mountbatten-Windsor' Indignity
According to sources, some castle staff even addressed him as "Mr Mountbatten-Windsor," a small but telling marker of his changed status.
"It's no longer 'Your Royal Highness,' which he used to insist upon," the insider continued. "You could tell it stung."
Andrew continues to share Royal Lodge with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, though their arrangement has long puzzled royal observers.
Friends insist Andrew remains close to his daughters – Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35 – but the reversal of royal hierarchy means both daughters now outrank their father.
"In theory, he should now bow to them during formal occasions," an expert said, before adding, "Whether he will actually do it remains to be seen, as he has a massive ego."
Despite the growing ridicule surrounding his VR escapism, some within the palace still describe Andrew as "struggling to adjust" rather than defiant.
One long-time associate claimed: "He's completely unmoored these days." "When your entire world shifts overnight, slipping on a headset can start to look like an easy way to step out of real life for a while."