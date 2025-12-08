Andrew Windsor 'Dabbling in VR Explicit Content' While Wasting Away His Hours in Exile After Being Stripped of Royal Titles

Once styled as Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Andrew was recently stripped of his titles by King Charles, 77, after mounting backlash over his association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Having retreated from public life, the ex-royal has been forced to avoid official engagements. Andrew has long been known by household staff for his obsession with gaming, with insiders saying he spends hours holed up at Royal Lodge playing Call of Duty.

But his interests have reportedly taken a new turn, in line with the former womanizer's old nickname 'Randy Andy.'

"These days he's swapped the controller for a VR headset," a royal source claimed. "The joke among the team is that he's not gaming anymore but exploring the seedier corners of virtual reality p---."