EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Has Branded Sarah Ferguson a Traitor' Amid Their 'Bitter Feud'

Disgraced former prince Andrew, 66, is understood to have cut ties with Ferguson, also 66, following their departure from Royal Lodge earlier this year.

Their relationship has deteriorated amid continuing scrutiny of their associations with convicted predator Jeffrey Epstein, with Andrew now said to be refusing to welcome his former wife to his new residence at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

An insider claimed: "Andrew appears to have rewritten the entire history of his relationship with Sarah to convince himself that she abandoned him at the precise moment he needed her most, and is branding her a traitor.

"In his mind, she was supposed to remain fiercely loyal to him always, regardless of how damaging the scandals became or how much humiliation he was forced to endure. Instead, he seems to believe she made a calculated decision to distance herself when his reputation was falling apart. He's taking it incredibly personally and apparently telling those around him that her behavior amounts to the ultimate betrayal."

"The word 'traitor' is being used, which gives you some idea of just how bitter and resentful he has become," the source claimed. "He seems unable to accept that Sarah might have reached a point where protecting herself was more important than continuing to stand by him."