EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Has Branded Sarah Ferguson a Traitor' Amid Their 'Bitter Feud'
Oct. 21 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has branded his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, a "traitor" after accusing her of abandoning him during the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, sources have told RadarOnline.com.
Insiders also claimed his "rage" has triggered a bitter family feud threatening to divide their daughters.
Sarah Ferguson Branded a 'Traitor' in Bitter Feud
Disgraced former prince Andrew, 66, is understood to have cut ties with Ferguson, also 66, following their departure from Royal Lodge earlier this year.
Their relationship has deteriorated amid continuing scrutiny of their associations with convicted predator Jeffrey Epstein, with Andrew now said to be refusing to welcome his former wife to his new residence at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate.
An insider claimed: "Andrew appears to have rewritten the entire history of his relationship with Sarah to convince himself that she abandoned him at the precise moment he needed her most, and is branding her a traitor.
"In his mind, she was supposed to remain fiercely loyal to him always, regardless of how damaging the scandals became or how much humiliation he was forced to endure. Instead, he seems to believe she made a calculated decision to distance herself when his reputation was falling apart. He's taking it incredibly personally and apparently telling those around him that her behavior amounts to the ultimate betrayal."
"The word 'traitor' is being used, which gives you some idea of just how bitter and resentful he has become," the source claimed. "He seems unable to accept that Sarah might have reached a point where protecting herself was more important than continuing to stand by him."
Sarah Ferguson Is 'Furious,' Source Claims
The source added: "Sarah is said to be absolutely furious that Andrew has somehow managed to cast himself as the injured party in all this and portray her as the villain in everything that has happened.
"From her perspective, she spent an extraordinary amount of time standing beside him, defending him publicly and privately, and absorbing the fallout from controversies that had nothing to do with her own actions. She believes she demonstrated loyalty far beyond what anyone could reasonably have expected, particularly given the enormous damage the association was doing to her own reputation.
"To now find herself accused of betrayal is something she apparently regards as deeply insulting and completely unfair. What particularly angers her is the suggestion that she somehow contributed to his downfall, when she believes she was one of the few people prepared to support him as his world collapsed. She feels Andrew is looking for someone to blame rather than confronting the consequences of his own decisions."
Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson Unusual Post-Divorce Bond Falls Apart
The allegations mark a dramatic deterioration in a relationship once celebrated for its unusual closeness. Despite divorcing in 1996, Andrew and Ferguson continued sharing a home for years, maintaining an apparently united front while raising their daughters, Princess Beatrice, 38, and Princess Eugenie, 36.
But their longstanding arrangement collapsed amid renewed controversy surrounding Epstein and the subsequent loss of Andrew and Ferguson's royal titles.
Ferguson has also faced scrutiny over correspondence with Epstein, including messages in which she reportedly described him as a "supreme friend".
She has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing in relation to her link to Epstein. Ferguson is thought to have been living outside London following an extended period away from public view.
Andrew was released "under investigation" after being arrested by police in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pedophile friend Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.