Andrew Tate Mercilessly Dubbed the 'Bonnie Blue of Fighting World' After Disgraced Influencer Takes on 60 Men in Bizarre Public Stunt
Andrew Tate has once again become the punchline of the internet, this time for deciding to fight 60 men in one night in a public stunt no one asked for.
The stunt was mocked by users with many comparing Tate to popular adult film star Bonnie Blue who claimed she hooked up with 1,057 guys in 24 hours, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Unnecessary Fighting Battle?
The self-proclaimed misogynist influencer is seen sparring numerous opponents in an MMA cage at the TKMMAFIT gym in Media City, UAE.
"You're rich, huh? What color is your Bugatti," the 38-year-old mocks while punching one man in the ribs. In another fight, Tate jokes "Something for dinner... gonna eat liver," before hitting another opponent.
Other men are seen bruised and bloodied.
Watch It All Go Down Below
While Tate appeared to feel high and mighty taking on opponents who barely put up a fight, others were busy calling him out for the stunt.
"He fought 60 people that can’t fight," one user said on X, and another mocked: "Kind of silly sparring a bunch of non trained fighters to boost your own ego. Bonnie Blue of sparring I reckon."
A person reacted: "This is the male equivalent of Bonnie blue f------ 100 guys," and one added, "I’m crying. They dropped the red pill Bonnie Blue."
"He is the Bonnie Blue of kickboxing," a user quipped.
Blue's wild behavior has received plenty of backlash, with one team, the English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, issuing her a ban from their stadium, after she attempted to film one of her controversial stunts.
As for Tate, he and his younger brother are currently facing allegations of rape and human trafficking. The controversial siblings left Romania in February, after a travel ban on them was lifted while they faced charges, as local authorities said prosecutors approved a request from the the duo, who are dual British-US nationals, to travel.
Both brothers have denied all the allegations against them, crying that their wealth has made them targets.
However, Tate has even been accused of abuse by his own girlfriend, Bri Stern, who claimed he threatened to "ruin my life, rape me and kill me" if she ever betrayed him.
'You Are My Property'
The model – who previously filed a lawsuit against Tate and accused him of choking and assaulting her during a sexual encounter at the Beverly Hill Hotel on March 11 – claimed on Instagram: "The last words he said to me before I left the hotel were 'Shut the f--- up b----. You will never talkback me. You are my property.'"
She added: "I finally recognized that someone who truly loved me would not say those things to me or hurt me repeatedly the way he did."
The pair originally met in the summer of 2024. At the time, Tate was still under house arrest in Romania, and "needed models" for his crypto coin.
Throughout their relationship, Tate is said to have only wanted to communicate through encrypted apps like Signal and WhatsApp, which he would use to send Stern odd poems. One included the line: "Across the seas, across the skies, two pookies live with loving ties."
It continued: "One in LA, where palm trees sway, the other in Bucharest far away. Though miles apart, they laugh and play, with calls and texts to fill each day."
Stern also noted the former kickboxer would "constantly" message her all day, all night.