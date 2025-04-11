Andrew Tate's Ex-Girlfriend Brianna Stern Reveals How He Wrote 'Love Bomb' Poetry — Before Hated Influencer Left Her 'Fearing For Her Life'

Andrew Tate is no Shakespeare, according to ex-girlfriend Brianna Stern. The model has shared the cringy poems the misogynistic influencer once wrote her just weeks after accusing him of sexual assault, physical abuse, and threats of rape, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: INSTAGRAM;MEGA The 29-year-old model recently accused the self-proclaimed misogynist of sexual assault and threats of rape.

On March 11, Stern alleged her 38-year-old ex choked her during rough sex and refused to stop – even as she pleaded with him. She also claimed Tate threatened to "ruin my life, rape me and kill me" if she ever betrayed him. Now, she's revealing the over-the-top, love-bomb-style poems the disgraced influencer once sent her.

Source: @thebristern/X Stern allegedly received threatening texts from her ex, further claiming he would 'ruin her' if she 'crossed him.'

While Tate insisted they only communicate through encrypted apps like Signal and WhatsApp, Stern – ironically – managed to save one of the cringe-worthy poems he allegedly wrote for her. They also used the disappearing messages feature, believing it offered more security.

According to The Times, text messages revealed Tate sharing photos of eager handwritten notes about their relationship. One awkward poem from the businessman included the line: "Across the seas, across the skies, two pookies live with loving ties."

It continued: "One in LA, where palm trees sway, the other in Bucharest far away. "Though miles apart, they laugh and play, with calls and texts to fill each day."

Source: MEGA Tate is under house arrest alongside his brother Tristan Tate on criminal sex trafficking charges.

In another over-the-top message, Tate sent his ex a love letter, followed by: "POOKIE POEM. AND POOKIE FLOWERS." Other screenshots revealed him saying: "I'm sad today. and miss pumpkin. pookiepumkinprincess." Stern also mentioned the former kickboxer would "constantly" message her all day, all night.

However, Stern said her ex was never affectionate in public, stating he didn’t want "any other man to see him being loving to a woman." The self-proclaimed misogynist also expressed his desire for her to have children to "continue the Tate legacy."

Text messages further revealed Tate saying: "What's the point in having you if I don't beat you and impregnate you." He's also claimed to have as many as 10 children with different women. Additionally, the model claimed her ex would make disturbing threats towards her.

Her lawsuit read: "If I crossed him, he would ruin my life, rape or kill me." Explaining the influencer's "love-bombing" tactics, Stern's lawyers explained: "Tate would typically follow his cruelty with words of love. Like many abusers, Tate would often tell the plaintiff that his outbursts were her own fault."

In more aggressive texts, Tate allegedly said: "You talk too much whore so I beat you." He added: "I will hit you today. But I love you."

Breaking her silence following their split, Stern documented harrowing allegations against Tate in an Instagram post – adding she ultimately "still loves him" and fears it may be a result of "Stockholm Syndrome." She wrote: "The last words he said to me before I left the hotel were 'Shut the f--- up b----. You will never talkback me. You are my property.'"

The disgraced influencer, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, returned to the U.S last month after years in a Romanian prison and under house arrest alongside his brother Tristan Tate on criminal sex trafficking charges. Stern said it was those final, degrading words that made it "click" in her brain that she could not go back to him. She explained: "I finally recognized that someone who truly loved me would not say those things to me or hurt me repeatedly the way he did." Stern said that moment made her realize "the gravity of the situation, this wasn't a joke or an internet facade."

The two met in summer 2024 while Tate was under house arrest in Romania and recruiting models for his crypto venture. The two grew close, with Tate calling her his "best friend" and making plans to live together and start a family. But after an alleged assault in March 2025, Stern chose to leave, saying she "wanted better" for herself and her future children.

Source: @thebristern/X Tate and Stern met in summer 2024 while Tate was under house arrest in Romania and recruiting models for his crypto venture.