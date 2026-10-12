The View's Ana Navarro 'Outraged' Christa Pike Being Treated as a 'Victim' After Botched Execution — Despite 'Torturing' and Murdering 19-Year-Old
Oct. 12 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Ana Navarro expressed her distaste for the media's perception of Christa Pike's botched execution during Friday's episode of The View, RadarOnline.com can report.
Pike's execution was set for September 30, but she was rushed to the hospital when she was left still breathing after two doses of pentobarbital. She has since woken up after being in critical condition for a week and is now speaking.
'It's Not A Question The State Should Answer'
Whoopi Goldberg led the segment by naming Pike's 1995 victim, Colleen Slemmer, who was 19 when a then 18-year-old Pike tortured and killed her, carving a pentagram into her chest after beating her skull. She had the help of two others, one being her 17-year-old boyfriend Tadaryl Shipp, who was spared the death penalty due to being a minor at the time, and sentenced to life.
The third suspect, Shadolla Peterson, 18, was convicted as an accessory and received parole after becoming a police informant.
"They should ask the mother what should happen now," Goldberg said during the discussion. "They tortured her daughter, and there's a reason she was where she was. It's not a question the state should answer; it's a question for the family."
Anna Navarro 'Outraged' for Victim's Family
Navarro was in agreement with Goldberg, praising her for always leading with the "true victim's name" when covering the story.
"All of a sudden, the woman who tortured and killed the 18-year-old girl has now become the victim," Navarro said. "I'm outraged at the state that couldn't get this one thing right after 31 years."
She acknowledged the significant loss the family has suffered and the subsequent stress it has caused them, particularly seeing the convicted killer be treated as a victim. "I think the victim's family needs to lead," she concluded.
'The State Owes Me A Big Apology'
Slemmer's mother, May Martinez, said she had a feeling Pike would survive, and that the state would not try another execution. If they tried again, she is concerned the outcome won't be any different.
When asked about what she would want if the state proceeded to move forward with her case, she said, "It doesn’t matter what I think, they’re going to do what they’re going to do.”
Martinez had traveled from Florida to Nashville to witness the execution. Martinez recalled watching Pike with tears, talking and laughing before the curtains closed and before the family was notified she was being moved to a hospital.
The family was kept in prison rooms for hours, unable to leave freely, concerned about what the next steps were for their daughter's murderer. "I think the state owes me a big apology," Martinez said, demanding answers for what occurred and what will happen next.
Pike's attorneys gave an update on her medical status on October 6, stating she was still handcuffed to the bed despite severe damage to her arms.
"We are incredibly grateful to the first responders and the medical team at the hospital who treated Christa like a human and have provided exceptional care to her," her attorneys said. "We also want to thank thousands from all over the world who sent messages offering prayers and support for Christa."
Pike had a troubling childhood of sexual and physical abuse, later becoming the youngest woman to be sentenced to death row. Petitions have been started in her name to halt the execution, saying life imprisonment is proper enough, considering Pike's childhood trauma and mental illnesses.