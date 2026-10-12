The View's Ana Navarro 'Outraged' Christa Pike Being Treated as a 'Victim' After Botched Execution — Despite 'Torturing' and Murdering 19-Year-Old

Whoopi Goldberg led the segment by naming Pike's 1995 victim, Colleen Slemmer, who was 19 when a then 18-year-old Pike tortured and killed her, carving a pentagram into her chest after beating her skull. She had the help of two others, one being her 17-year-old boyfriend Tadaryl Shipp, who was spared the death penalty due to being a minor at the time, and sentenced to life.

The third suspect, Shadolla Peterson, 18, was convicted as an accessory and received parole after becoming a police informant.

"They should ask the mother what should happen now," Goldberg said during the discussion. "They tortured her daughter, and there's a reason she was where she was. It's not a question the state should answer; it's a question for the family."