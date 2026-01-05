Your tip
Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer's Revenge Body: Actress, 44, Flaunts Very Toned Figure in Tiny Bikinis After Losing 50 Pounds Amid Chris Fischer Divorce

Photo of Amy Schumer
Source: MEGA, @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer lost a whopping 50 pounds in 2025 with the help of Mounjaro.

Jan. 5 2026

Newly single Amy Schumer kicked off 2026 by flaunting her incredible new bikini body after losing 50 pounds and gushing about a year ahead filled with "self-love" since filing for divorce from Chris Fisher, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Trainwreck star, 44, shared a series of photos modeling different swimsuits and adorable minidresses while getting ready to head out on a warm-weather getaway.

'This Year Is About Self-Love'

Photo of Amy Schumer
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

Schumer said 'self-care' is a huge priority in 2026.

"My mom took these photos of me while I was packing for a trip. And the last photo I'm on the trip. This year is about self-care and self-love. No makeup. No filter," Schumer captioned the Sunday, January 4, series of photos she posted to Instagram

The comedian added, "Let’s all appreciate our health, our families, our friends, and have the best year of our lives. Moving forward with no regrets. Just love," along with hashtags including "not f------ around," "perimenopause," and "c-section."

In two bikini photos, Schumer appeared to be developing sculpted abs. She also showed off her toned tush in a backside shot, wearing a lavender one-piece.

Celebrity Pals Impressed

Photo of Amy Schumer
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

Schumer modeled two one-piece swimsuits she was taking on her trip.

Schumer's famous friends applauded her body makeover, which she attributed to lifestyle changes, liposuction, and the weight-loss drug Mounjaro.

"You are gorgeous Amy!" pal Courteney Cox commented with red heart emojis.

"Wow! WOW WOW! Go, Amy," White Lotus alum Jennifer Coolidge cheered along with applause and flame emojis.

"Yes! Have always loved you! Happiness and self-love all the way!" actress Jennifer Love-Hewitt raved, while singer Jewel agreed, "Self care for the win."

Schumer's Split From Chris Fisher Wasn't Because of Her Weight Loss

Photo of Amy Schumer and Chris Fisher
Source: MEGA

Schumer denied her weight loss was the reason she and Chris Fisher decided to end their seven-year marriage.

Schumer is embracing her new life as a single woman, with a smoking-hot figure, after pulling the plug on her seven-year marriage to Fisher, 45.

After months of rumors that the I Feel Pretty star was making over her life not just physically but personally as well, she confirmed the duo's split in a since-deleted December 12, 2025, Instagram post.

While playing it off in a nonchalant manner, Schumer wrote, "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time," referring to their six-year-old son, Gene.

The Emmy winner then mocked reports she was ditching Fisher because she thought she could land a hotter man thanks to her body makeover.

"Blah blah blah, not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag a basket, and not because he’s a hot James Beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever," she added.

Neither Schumer nor Fisher has officially filed for divorce yet.

Being 'Hot Feels Temporary'

Photo of Amy Schumer
Source: MEGA, @amyschumer/Instagram

The comedian showed off her weight loss in pre-vacation photos wearing his black minidress.

The New York City native explained to fans why she lost so much weight in a December 2, 2025, Instagram story, attempting to set the record straight.

Schumer said her 50-pound weight loss was "Not to look hot, which does feel fun and temporary, I did it to survive," then hinted at her battle with Cushing syndrome, a condition in which the body produces too much of the hormone cortisol.

"I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the internet caught it, and the disease has cleared," she continued.

"Sorry for whatever feeling it's giving you that I lost that weight," Schumer sneered, adding that she "tried plastic surgery over the years and I use Mounjaro. Sorry to anyone that lets down," adding she was now "pain free."

