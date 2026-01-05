Amy Schumer's Revenge Body: Actress, 44, Flaunts Very Toned Figure in Tiny Bikinis After Losing 50 Pounds Amid Chris Fischer Divorce

Schumer is embracing her new life as a single woman, with a smoking-hot figure, after pulling the plug on her seven-year marriage to Fisher, 45.

After months of rumors that the I Feel Pretty star was making over her life not just physically but personally as well, she confirmed the duo's split in a since-deleted December 12, 2025, Instagram post.

While playing it off in a nonchalant manner, Schumer wrote, "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time," referring to their six-year-old son, Gene.

The Emmy winner then mocked reports she was ditching Fisher because she thought she could land a hotter man thanks to her body makeover.

"Blah blah blah, not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag a basket, and not because he’s a hot James Beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever," she added.

Neither Schumer nor Fisher has officially filed for divorce yet.