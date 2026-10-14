Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Get Married — 4 Years After Being Axed From 'Good Morning America' Over Relationship Scandal

The journalists were exposed for their months-long workplace love affair in November 2022 while still married to their partners: Robach to Andrew Shue and Holmes to Marilee Fiebig. They were seen holding hands together walking around New York City and claimed their relationship had no overlap with their significant others, despite them still being legally married.

An official timeline confirmed they began a romantic relationship in March 2022 while training for the New York City Half Marathon, effectively hiding it from their workplace. ABC News president Kim Godwin told staff their relationship had become a public distraction, as an internal investigation was started after the photos were released, prompting them to remove the co-anchors from air.

They were then officially taken off the network by the end of the year, with their last episode airing December 2, 2022.

Shortly after, Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig after 13 years of marriage, with Fiebig saying she was blindsided as they had been trying to work things out following an unofficial separation. Robach finalized her divorce from Shue in March 2023 after 12 years.

In December 2023, Shue and Fiebig came out with their own bombshell romance, bonding over their high-profile divorces, ironically forming two better matches than before.