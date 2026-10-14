Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Get Married — 4 Years After Being Axed From 'Good Morning America' Over Relationship Scandal
Oct. 14 2026, Updated 12:40 p.m. ET
Four years after a scandalous departure from the popular Good Morning America, former GMA3: What You Need To Know co-hosts Amy Robach, 53, and T.J. Holmes, 49, are married, RadarOnline.com can report.
The private wedding took place on September 19 in Arkansas, a place Holmes has personal ties to, having been born in West Memphis and attended the University of Arkansas. The couple tied the knot a day after applying for their marriage license and are currently trying to keep it under wraps.
The Couple Denied Any Affair With Their Previous Partners
The journalists were exposed for their months-long workplace love affair in November 2022 while still married to their partners: Robach to Andrew Shue and Holmes to Marilee Fiebig. They were seen holding hands together walking around New York City and claimed their relationship had no overlap with their significant others, despite them still being legally married.
An official timeline confirmed they began a romantic relationship in March 2022 while training for the New York City Half Marathon, effectively hiding it from their workplace. ABC News president Kim Godwin told staff their relationship had become a public distraction, as an internal investigation was started after the photos were released, prompting them to remove the co-anchors from air.
They were then officially taken off the network by the end of the year, with their last episode airing December 2, 2022.
Shortly after, Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig after 13 years of marriage, with Fiebig saying she was blindsided as they had been trying to work things out following an unofficial separation. Robach finalized her divorce from Shue in March 2023 after 12 years.
In December 2023, Shue and Fiebig came out with their own bombshell romance, bonding over their high-profile divorces, ironically forming two better matches than before.
The Engagement Went Unnoticed
Robach and Holmes announced their engagement in October 2025, sharing it had been a month, on their podcast, Amy & TJ, which they launched in December 2023 while seeking a new outlet.
"We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to; we’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship," Holmes said, referencing the public scrutiny. Robach shared she had worn her engagement ring for weeks, yet no one seemed to notice.
During an appearance on Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast, the two teased that they knew their set wedding date, though they didn't reveal when. They discussed how they already laid out the plan for the ceremony, but kept the details secret.
"There is a way we want to get married that we haven't revealed necessarily, but it would be very special to us," Holmes said. "We can’t say what that is. That’s a big thing for us."
The pair shared their bucket list post-wedding, including moving, going to Thailand, shark diving, and enjoying life with their kids.
The Pair Was Happy To Make Their Relationship Officially Public
Holmes and Robach opted for a more low-key wedding, sharing on their podcast that they wanted something smaller and intimate.
The two seemed to be much happier after going public, showing even more PDA in photographs taken of them. In August 2023, they made their relationship official on social media, sharing the same photo on their respective Instagram accounts.
Despite the reception and fallout from their careers, they have said they have no regrets about getting together, though they had some troubling times during the backlash, as discussed in the first episode of their podcast.
After getting all the details about their relationship, denying any sort of overlapping affair, they concluded they were happier than ever to choose each other.
"Relationships are hard, they’re messy, they're not perfect," Robach said. "We have fought for love, and I can say I have never been happier. I am with my best friend."
Amy Robach And TJ Holmes Are Now A Blended Family
This is Robach and Holmes' third marriage each. Holmes brings two kids from his first with Amy Ferson and one from Fiebig's into the blended family, while Robach has two daughters from her first marriage to Tim McIntosh.
Reflecting on the decision to be together in a 2024 podcast episode, Robach said "L--t is a feeling, but love is a choice, I believe, and I have chosen to love you."