EXCLUSIVE: 'Good Morning America' Love Rats T.J. & Amy Planned 'Calculated' Engagement to Win Back Hollywood Years After Cheating Scandal

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach and Holmes were caught cozying up to each other in late 2022, while they were both still legally wed to their respective partners – Melrose Place hunk Andrew Shue and attorney Marilee Fiebig.

However, the anchors insisted they were already separated from their now former spouses when they began their relationship.

Shue and Fiebig began dating each other after their divorces and reportedly moved in together in February.

The insider says there's no doubt that Robach and Holmes are crazy in love and that they're "committed" to staying together for the long haul.

But the source added: "What's of equal if not more importance to them is regaining their career momentum – both individually and as a couple. They're two of the most ambitious people you could ever meet, and every decision they make is somewhat calculated in order to tie in with their career goals."