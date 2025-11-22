Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Good Morning America' Love Rats T.J. & Amy Planned 'Calculated' Engagement to Win Back Hollywood Years After Cheating Scandal

'Good Morning America' hosts T.J. & Amy have planned a calculated engagement to revive Hollywood careers.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 22 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

ABC castoffs Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are engaged, nearly three years after being axed from Good Morning America when their affair was exposed – and now RadarOnline.com can reveal they're praying that the happy news will put their scandal in the rearview mirror and help grease the skids for a media comeback.

"T.J. and Amy are desperate to revive their image, and they're hoping this engagement will help them with that," an insider shared. "They want people to see them as a couple who are madly in love and to finally break free from that homewrecker tag that's haunted them ever since they got together."

Cheating Scandal Erupts

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig reportedly began dating after their divorces from Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.
Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach and Holmes were caught cozying up to each other in late 2022, while they were both still legally wed to their respective partners – Melrose Place hunk Andrew Shue and attorney Marilee Fiebig.

However, the anchors insisted they were already separated from their now former spouses when they began their relationship.

Shue and Fiebig began dating each other after their divorces and reportedly moved in together in February.

The insider says there's no doubt that Robach and Holmes are crazy in love and that they're "committed" to staying together for the long haul.

But the source added: "What's of equal if not more importance to them is regaining their career momentum – both individually and as a couple. They're two of the most ambitious people you could ever meet, and every decision they make is somewhat calculated in order to tie in with their career goals."

Plans To Boost Their Careers

Sources claimed Robach and Holmes believe marriage could boost their public image and careers.
Source: MEGA

The insider further explained: "In their minds, they'll be a lot more hirable, or so they hope, as a married couple and not just boyfriend and girlfriend."

And sources said the sweethearts may even be considering adoption to grow their family.

Plans To Grow Their Family

Robach and Holmes are reportedly planning to expand their blended family through adoption.
Source: MEGA

Robach, 52, is mom to daughters Ava and Annalise with first husband Tim McIntosh, and Holmes, 48, has three children from his previous marriages – Brianna and Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson, and Sabine with Fiebig.

The insider confided: "They're hoping to add a baby to the mix sooner rather than later, which will also be key to their overall image strategy."

