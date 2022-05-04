Amber Heard Breaks Down In Court Describing Johnny Depp Punching Walls, Slapping Her
Amber Heard became overwhelmed with emotions while telling the jury about her volatile relationship with Johnny Depp.
On Wednesday, the 36-year-old actress took the stand for the first time in her $100 million battle with her ex-husband.
The Hollywood star described meeting Depp during auditions for the 2011 film The Rum Diary. The actor produced the film and hand-selected Heard for the role.
The actress said it felt incredible to be a no-name actress picked for the big role. She said the two did not start a relationship until after the film wrapped.
During questioning, Heard said the relationship was “absolute magic” in the beginning. “It felt like a dream,” she testified.
The star said they hid from the world because Depp had yet to announce his split from his ex. Heard said it felt like a “warm glow” as they hid in a “bubble.”
She said Depp made her feel like he understood her and where she came from. “I felt like the most beautiful person in the world,” she said.
He “made me feel like a million dollars,” Heard testified. She said he would go missing for periods of time but then come back.
She said he told her he was dealing with a health issue.
Later, her attorney asked her about Depp’s claim she was obsessed with taking off his boots when he arrived home. She said she did take off his shoes but she didn’t get upset if he took them off.
“If he wanted to take off his own boots, he certainly could,” she said.
Heard said things started to turn when Depp drank. She testified he would go missing for periods of time.
The actress said when he returned he would be mean and often criticize her choice of clothing. She said Depp had issues with her “w------ herself” out, in the context of acting. She told the jury Depp talked about other actresses who were “worthless w----” and “fame hungry."
Heard said Depp loved to smash up an apartment and break glass objects. She described him breaking and smashing things in front of her — along with calling her a “w----” and punching walls.
The star said one of the worst incidents happened when she believes he was using cocaine. She asked a question about one of the tattoos that he got for his ex-Winona Ryder.
Heard said she laughed at his answer and he slapped her across the face. Heard said she laughed because she didn’t know what to do. The Pirates of the Caribbean star allegedly slapped her a second time.
Eventually, she said she was able to gain the strength to leave the apartment. “I didn’t want this to be the reality,” she said.
Heard said she was heartbroken that the man she was in love with did this. “I know you don’t come back from that,” she explained. “And that broke my heart.”
Over time, she said Depp become extremely jealous and would try to catch her cheating. “It would be eggshells, accusations, accusations … and then it would explode.”
She told the court Depp was abusive often grabbing her by her hair, smashing things near her, slapping, and hitting her.
