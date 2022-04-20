Johnny Depp Denies Slapping Amber Heard Over Winona Ryder Tattoo During Vicious $100 Million Court War

He said once again that the incident did not happen and argued that he would never hit someone over something so trivial.

Depp was referencing his former "Winona Forever" tattoo in honor of his then-girlfriend. When they split in 1993, though, he altered it to read, "Wino Forever."

The Black Mass star said Heard later wanted him to get a tattoo in honor of their relationship, which he ultimately did, claiming in his Wednesday testimony that is when "everything started going sideways."