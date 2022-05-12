Amber Heard To Question Johnny Depp's Ex-Girlfriend Ellen Barkin In $100 Million Trial

Heard believes Barkin's allegations could help establish Depp has a violent past. The Pirates of the Caribbean star's other ex-girlfriend Winona Ryder previously released a statement in support of the actor.

She said, "The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations. He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me. He has never been violent or abusive towards anybody I have seen."

“I do not want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true. I find it extremely upsetting knowing him as I do," Ryder added.