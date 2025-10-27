Allison Janney's Nightmare Co-star Revealed? Actress Had 'Rough' Time Working With Matthew Perry During His Struggles Before Deciding to Never Work With 'Impossible' Star Again
Oct. 27 2025, Updated 5:10 p.m. ET
After Allison Janney refused to state the name of a co-star she would never work with again due to them being deceased, their identity has been revealed, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, the person Janney was referring to was none other than Friends star Matthew Perry.
Working With Matthew Perry 'Was Rough,' a Source Said
"She adored his talent, but working with him on Mr. Sunshine was rough," an insider claimed. "He was struggling — and the tension was real."
Perry co-created Mr. Sunshine and cast Janney to play his boss.
"He could be charming one minute and impossible the next," another source alleged. "Allison had no patience for the chaos."
What Did Allison Janney Say on 'Watch What Happens Live?'
During a game on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Janney and fellow guest Keri Russell to hold up an "Agree" or "Disagree" sign to certain questions, one of which was if there were former co-stars they wouldn't work with again.
When they held up an "agree," he noted they'd get "extra points" if they named the person they were referring to.
"Well, mine is no longer with us, so I really can't — I really couldn't work with them again, even if I wanted to," Janney shared.
When Cohen and Russel pushed her to out the person, she refused.
"No, I'm not saying it. I will not be lulled into a false sense of safety being in this small little club," she claimed.
Allison Janney 'Was Being Honest,' Her Friend Said
Later in the show, Russell reminded Janney of her mom's rule when it came to "talk[ing] s--- about people."
"My mom would say 'In the car, windows up, out of the driveway,'" Janney added.
In regard to her comments on WWHL, a friend said, "She was being honest without being cruel. That’s Allison — old-school grace."
As far as her "car, windows up" comment, Shuter's Substack noted that wasn't shade, but "survival."
Allison Janney's Working Relationships on 'The Diplomat'
Janney currently stars alongside Russell in The Diplomat.
"The relationship between us is one of the best relationship dynamics I've ever gotten to play," Janney said in an interview earlier this month. "And they've had to fight extra hard to be where they are. So, the decisions that they make, especially Grace makes, she's judged much harshly for."
Aside from Russell, Janney has gotten to work with her former The West Wing co-star Bradley Whitford on The Diplomat, a working relationship she called "so easy and comfortable" earlier this year.
"I think it would've been more difficult with someone I didn't know. It was surprisingly really easy and really fun," she said.
"I was just excited for everyone on Diplomat to get to meet Brad and experience everything that is Brad, which is fabulous and joyful and just — he's the dream."