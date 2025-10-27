Allison Janney's Nightmare Co-star Revealed? Actress Had 'Rough' Time Working With Matthew Perry During His Struggles Before Deciding to Never Work With 'Impossible' Star Again

During a game on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Janney and fellow guest Keri Russell to hold up an "Agree" or "Disagree" sign to certain questions, one of which was if there were former co-stars they wouldn't work with again.

When they held up an "agree," he noted they'd get "extra points" if they named the person they were referring to.

"Well, mine is no longer with us, so I really can't — I really couldn't work with them again, even if I wanted to," Janney shared.

When Cohen and Russel pushed her to out the person, she refused.

"No, I'm not saying it. I will not be lulled into a false sense of safety being in this small little club," she claimed.