Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Slams 'InfoWars' Host As 'Mentally Ill & Delusional' Hours Before He Was Ordered To Pay $4.1 Million In Court

Radar has discovered that Kelly made the bombshell remarks about her ex just before a jury determined the InfoWars host must pay at least $4.1 million to the parents of a 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim over his claims the tragedy was nothing more than an elaborate hoax.

Jurors returned on Friday to deliberate over punitive damages. This morning, they heard additional testimony about the far-right radio show host's net worth, said to be up to $270 million.

"He doesn't have any moral compass, he lives in his own universe and he is a very, in my opinion, delusional man," Kelly previously told Inside Edition.