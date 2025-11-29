Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin 'Spiraling' After Hamptons Car Wreck — Friends Fearing a 'Major Meltdown' as Hilaria Marriage Drama Explodes

alec baldwin spiraling hamptons crash friends fear meltdown
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin is spiraling after his Hamptons crash as friends fear a major meltdown amid marriage drama.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 29 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Demoralized Alec Baldwin is spinning out of control after wrecking his wife's SUV – and friends are warning him to seek help before he suffers a major meltdown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Alarm bells rang after the 30 Rock alum, 67, smashed headfirst into a tree while whipping around the couple's tony neighborhood in the Hamptons on October 13 with his brother Stephen Baldwin, 59.

Sources said Alec Baldwin clashed with Gleb Savchenko over Hilaria Baldwin's 'Dancing With the Stars' stint.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Alec Baldwin clashed with Gleb Savchenko over Hilaria Baldwin's 'Dancing With the Stars' stint.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the notoriously hot-headed father of eight has struggled with daddy day-care duties since yoga instructor wife Hilaria Baldwin, 41, jetted out to the West Coast to compete on Dancing With the Stars.

Sources said Alec also flew into a jealous rage over Hilaria's cozy waltzes with hunky dance partner Gleb Savchenko, 42, while also complaining his spouse of 13 years was shamelessly exploiting his Hollywood profile for her own shot at fame.

Although a Baldwin rep calls our report "nonsense," an insider said, "Alec's been a mess ever since Hilaria's DWTS stint, trying to spin all these plates and keep pace with her while looking after their seven young kids. He's short on sleep and irritable as usual, which was surely a factor in this crash. Anyone can tell he's in dire need of a rest and he's stretching himself way too thin, but right now it's not like he has a choice."

After wrecking the pricey Range Rover, Alec claimed he smacked into the tree because he was trying to avoid a head-on collision with a garbage truck.

The Hamptons car crash involving Alec came months after his legal ordeal on 'Rust.'
Source: MEGA

The Hamptons car crash involving Alec came months after his legal ordeal on 'Rust.'

The headline-making accident came just months after the actor narrowly avoided jail time following a deadly shooting on the set of his Western flick Rust.

While Alec emerged unscathed from his latest ordeal, sources are warning it should serve as a wake-up call to get his life in order.

Insiders revealed Hilaria is focused on new Hollywood opportunities after her DWTS exit.
Source: MEGA

Insiders revealed Hilaria is focused on new Hollywood opportunities after her 'DWTS' exit.

"Hilaria's self-consumed and crying the blues after being voted off DWTS. She's very focused on landing another gig out in Hollywood to build on her moment in the sun," added an insider.

"That's left Alec to run the show by himself and it's turned into a full-blown disaster."

