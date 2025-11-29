EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin 'Spiraling' After Hamptons Car Wreck — Friends Fearing a 'Major Meltdown' as Hilaria Marriage Drama Explodes

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the notoriously hot-headed father of eight has struggled with daddy day-care duties since yoga instructor wife Hilaria Baldwin, 41, jetted out to the West Coast to compete on Dancing With the Stars.

Sources said Alec also flew into a jealous rage over Hilaria's cozy waltzes with hunky dance partner Gleb Savchenko, 42, while also complaining his spouse of 13 years was shamelessly exploiting his Hollywood profile for her own shot at fame.

Although a Baldwin rep calls our report "nonsense," an insider said, "Alec's been a mess ever since Hilaria's DWTS stint, trying to spin all these plates and keep pace with her while looking after their seven young kids. He's short on sleep and irritable as usual, which was surely a factor in this crash. Anyone can tell he's in dire need of a rest and he's stretching himself way too thin, but right now it's not like he has a choice."

After wrecking the pricey Range Rover, Alec claimed he smacked into the tree because he was trying to avoid a head-on collision with a garbage truck.