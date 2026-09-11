Alec Baldwin Begs Critics to 'Leave Him Alone' as Actor Unpacks Fatal Shooting of 'Rust' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in New Documentary Trailer
Sept. 11 2026, Updated 8:46 a.m. ET
Alec Baldwin begs critics to "leave him alone" as he pleads for an acquittal in the trailer for a new documentary about his fatal Rust shooting.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran star, 68, let cameras follow his private experience of the legal proceedings surrounding his trial.
Feelings Behind Trial Revealed
In October 2021, while filming the Western movie Rust in New Mexico, he was holding a prop revolver that went off and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, as well as injuring the picture's director Joel Souza.
Baldwin strenuously denied pulling the trigger and insisted he had been assured there was no live ammunition inside the firearm.
He faced a charge of involuntary manslaughter that was ultimately dismissed by a New Mexico judge in 2024 over prosecutorial misconduct.
Now in the first look at the preview of the documentary, titled The Trial of Alec Baldwin, the actor is shown documenting his feelings ahead of the trial.
People 'Will See Me At My Worst'
He says: "I want to be acquitted so I can walk out the door and everybody just leave me alone.
"I never dreamed of my life that this would come down to this."
Baldwin was followed by cameras from 2023 onward amid the unfolding legal drama.
In a confessional shown in the new trailer, Baldwin somberly reflected on the Rust shooting, saying: "When they told me she died, I was in shock. I was in disbelief."
Later, he reflected: "If you said to me: 'Hike up Mt Everest and she'll come back,' I'd be packed and ready to do. Whatever I could do. But there's nothing you can do."
The sneak peek ends with Baldwin acknowledging: "People who watch this will see so much of me at my worst."
'You Need To Take The Kids Out Of Town'
Baldwin’s wife Hilaria, with whom he shares seven children under the age of 13, also appears in the trailer, noting that the "paparazzi are already coming" and sternly advising her husband: 'You need to take the kids out of town.'"
A New Mexico judge dismissed the manslaughter case against Baldwin in July 2024, arguing that the prosecution made errors in handling certain bullets regarded as evidence and that the mistakes "impacted the fundamental fairness of the case."
The prosecutor had countered that the bullets in question were left out of the Rust case file because they came from a source she mistrusted and did not "even match the evidence that was found at the scene" of the shooting.
Upon hearing the charge against him had been thrown out, Baldwin dissolved into tears in Hilaria's arms and shared a kiss with her in the courtroom.
Rust's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to the maximum 18 months — the same penalty Baldwin would have faced if convicted — before being released early for good behavior.
Rust ultimately had its world premiere at a film festival in Poland in September 2024 before opening in the U.S. in May 2025 to a polarized critical response.