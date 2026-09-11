Alec Baldwin Begs Critics to 'Leave Him Alone' as Actor Unpacks Fatal Shooting of 'Rust' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in New Documentary Trailer

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran star, 68, let cameras follow his private experience of the legal proceedings surrounding his trial.

Alec Baldwin begs critics to "leave him alone" as he pleads for an acquittal in the trailer for a new documentary about his fatal Rust shooting.

Baldwin documents the lead up to his trial in new documentary.

Baldwin pours his heart out in new movie.

Now in the first look at the preview of the documentary, titled The Trial of Alec Baldwin, the actor is shown documenting his feelings ahead of the trial.

He faced a charge of involuntary manslaughter that was ultimately dismissed by a New Mexico judge in 2024 over prosecutorial misconduct.

Baldwin strenuously denied pulling the trigger and insisted he had been assured there was no live ammunition inside the firearm.

In October 2021, while filming the Western movie Rust in New Mexico, he was holding a prop revolver that went off and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins , as well as injuring the picture's director Joel Souza.

He says: "I want to be acquitted so I can walk out the door and everybody just leave me alone.

"I never dreamed of my life that this would come down to this."

Baldwin was followed by cameras from 2023 onward amid the unfolding legal drama.

In a confessional shown in the new trailer, Baldwin somberly reflected on the Rust shooting, saying: "When they told me she died, I was in shock. I was in disbelief."

Later, he reflected: "If you said to me: 'Hike up Mt Everest and she'll come back,' I'd be packed and ready to do. Whatever I could do. But there's nothing you can do."

The sneak peek ends with Baldwin acknowledging: "People who watch this will see so much of me at my worst."