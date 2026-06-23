Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Accused Trump Assassin Suffers Major Court Blow After Trying to Ban Prez's Close Ally Jeanine Pirro From Prosecuting Case

Donald Trump,Cole Tomas Allen
Source: MEGA,@REALDOANALDTRUMP/TRUTH SOCIAL

The man accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump suffered a major legal setback after a federal judge rejected his effort to remove U.S. Attorney.

June 23 2026, Published 7:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The man accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump suffered a major legal setback after a federal judge rejected his effort to remove U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche from the high-profile criminal case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a newly filed order obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden denied defendant Cole Tomas Allen's motion seeking to disqualify Pirro and Blanche from overseeing the prosecution stemming from the alleged April 25 attack at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Article continues below advertisement

Allen Allegedly 'Intended to Kill The Prez'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Cole Tomas Allen
Source: DOJ

Allen is accused of attempting to assassinate Trump after allegedly storming through a Secret Service security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton while armed with a shotgun.

Article continues below advertisement

As Radar previously reported, Allen is accused of attempting to assassinate Trump after allegedly storming through a Secret Service security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton while armed with a shotgun.

Prosecutors claim Allen intended to kill the president and potentially other administration officials attending the annual event. A Secret Service officer was wounded during the confrontation before Allen was subdued and arrested.

Allen's attorneys argued that Pirro and Blanche should be removed from the case because both attended the dinner and were present in the hotel when gunfire erupted.

Article continues below advertisement

Pirro and Blanche To Stay On Case

Jeanine Pirro ,Todd Blanche
Source: MEGA

McFadden concluded that neither official qualifies as a legal victim of the alleged crimes and that there attendance at the event does not create a conflict requiring recusal.

Article continues below advertisement

The judge wasn’t persuaded.

In a strongly worded ruling, McFadden concluded neither official qualifies as a legal victim of the alleged crimes and their attendance at the event does not create a conflict requiring recusal.

"The only people directly and proximately harmed by those alleged crimes are the President and the wounded Secret Service officer," the judge wrote while rejecting Allen’s argument that Pirro and Blanche were victims because they could have potentially been harmed during the incident.

The court also dismissed Allen’s claim Pirro's close personal relationship with Trump should bar her from participating in the case.

Article continues below advertisement

Allen Remains At The Center of Attack

Cole Tomas Allen
Source: DOJ

McFadden noted that presidents have historically appointed close friends, allies and trusted confidants to senior Justice Department positions.

Article continues below advertisement

McFadden noted that presidents have historically appointed close friends, allies and trusted confidants to senior Justice Department positions, citing examples ranging from President John F. Kennedy appointing his brother Robert Kennedy as attorney general.

The judge further observed that the Justice Department has routinely prosecuted presidential assassination cases without requiring special prosecutors, including the prosecution of John Hinckley Jr. following his attempt to kill Reagan.

As Radar previously reported, Allen has remained at the center of a growing legal battle since his arrest.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Princess Charlotte

EXCLUSIVE: How Princess Charlotte, 11, is Being 'Introduced Into Public Life With Kid Gloves'

Jeffrey Epstein's lover, Ghislaine Maxwell, has begged Donald Trump for a presidential pardon.

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Allies Warned Pardon for Jeffrey Epstein's Lover Ghislaine Maxwell Would Spark 'Huge PR Problem' for Prez

Article continues below advertisement

Allen Tracked Information Surrounding WHCD

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Prosecutors have maintained that the evidence shows Allen intended to target Trump and potentially other administration officials attending the event.

Court filings claim Allen tracked information surrounding the White House Correspondents’ Dinner before allegedly traveling to the Washington Hilton armed with a shotgun. Prosecutors have maintained that the evidence shows Allen intended to target Trump and potentially other administration officials attending the event.

Allen additionally argued that Pirro’s public comments about the attack and statements describing herself as being "in the line of fire" demonstrated bias.

The court rejected that claim as well, ruling that prosecutors are permitted to express their belief in a defendant’s guilt and remain zealous advocates on behalf of the government.

In the end, McFadden found no legal basis to remove either official from the case and denied the motion in its entirety, allowing Pirro’s office to continue leading the prosecution against Allen as he faces charges tied to the alleged attempt on Trump's life.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.