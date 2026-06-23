EXCLUSIVE: Accused Trump Assassin Suffers Major Court Blow After Trying to Ban Prez's Close Ally Jeanine Pirro From Prosecuting Case

As Radar previously reported, Allen is accused of attempting to assassinate Trump after allegedly storming through a Secret Service security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton while armed with a shotgun.

Prosecutors claim Allen intended to kill the president and potentially other administration officials attending the annual event. A Secret Service officer was wounded during the confrontation before Allen was subdued and arrested.

Allen's attorneys argued that Pirro and Blanche should be removed from the case because both attended the dinner and were present in the hotel when gunfire erupted.