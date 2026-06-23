EXCLUSIVE: '60 Minutes' Mutiny — Axed Anchor is the Latest Casualty in Shocking Staff Uprising on Flagship Show

And despite assurances from longtime mainstays Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim that they intend to remain "for now," insiders said their time on the show is almost certainly ticking.

"It's not just the correspondents. Producers, editors and bookers are all talking about leaving. There is a sense of anger, betrayal and injustice in the newsroom," a source insisted.

"Lesley and Bill don't need this drama. They have more than enough money and nothing left to prove. Whether they stay or leave tomorrow wouldn't change their lives one bit."

The confrontational departure of longtime colleague Pelley after his blistering face-off with incoming executive producer Nick Bilton has ignited whispers that suggest more of the show's most famous faces will refuse to bow to the new regime installed by controversial CBS News chief Bari Weiss.