11-Year-Old Youth Football Player Ordered to Remain in Custody for 21 Days After Allegedly Shooting His Teammates Over Bag of Chips

A security video was taken of the young boy running to a vehicle after being chased by one of his teammates. There, he retrieved a gun from the passenger-side seat. Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley later revealed that the firearm was unsecured inside the vehicle.

The video further showed the 11-year-old walking over to the sidewalk and allegedly firing a single shot at another boy, who had his back turned and was walking away.

In a desperate attempt to intervene, a woman believed to be the boy's mother, could be seen grabbing the firearm from his grasp and reprimanding him in front of their vehicle. Meanwhile, others tried to flee the scene.

