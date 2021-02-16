Lisa Vanderpump Says She 'Loved' Partner Gleb Savchenko During Her 'DWTS' Season The 'RHOBH' alum claimed she and her dance partner had 'an emotional affair.'

Looking back! Lisa Vanderpump reminisced about her time on Dancing With the Stars and got real about performing alongside “gorgeous” partner Gleb Savchenko.

“I did become very close to Gleb. I loved him,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 60, said during an October 2020 episode of “The Bellas” podcast, which is now making headlines. “We had a little bit of an emotional affair in terms of having to connect and hold on to each other because it’s so scary … I adored him.”

The Bravo personality competed alongside the now 37-year-old dancer during DWTS season 16 in 2013. She explained that after being “married for so long and not really engaging with any kind of physicality apart from your husband,” it was fun for her to work with Savchenko.

“When you’re thrown into Dancing With the Stars and suddenly somebody’s right in your face and you’re wrapping your legs around them … That was the best part,” Vanderpump added. “And I was thinking, ‘I haven’t had this much fun since my honeymoon!’” The restaurant owner noted that her husband, Ken Todd, “doesn’t put that much importance on me messing about and flirting.”

Initially, Vanderpump’s comments came a month before Savchenko and wife Elena Samodanova called it quits. “After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough,” the choreographer, 36, said in a November 2020 statement, accusing her ex of “ongoing infidelity.” In his own statement to Us Weekly, Savchenko denied the “false accusations.”