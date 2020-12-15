Chrishell Stause Vacations With Gleb Savchenko and His GF Cassie Scerbo Following Romance Rumors The reality stars took a trip to Mexico with their significant others.

Former Dancing With the Stars partners Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko are still friends despite past romance rumors! In fact, the reality stars and their significant others — Keo Motsepe and Cassie Scerbo — jetted off to Mexico together, according to social media snaps posted on Sunday, December 13.

Both couples documented their trip with a series of Instagram Stories. “Sometimes I have to pinch myself that this is where I am for work,” Stause, 39, said in one video before reposting all the same clips as her other half. This romantic vacation comes weeks after the Selling Sunset star and Motsepe, 31, went public with their relationship earlier this month.

“I will always make you smile,” the DWTS pro captioned an Instagram Stories video on December 2, after sharing a photo of him kissing Stause’s cheek. Before dating Motsepe, the Netflix star was married to Justin Hartley for almost three years before he filed for divorce in November 2019. She was also romantically linked to Savchenko, 37, after he split from wife Elena Samodanova in November.

At the time, Samodanova, 36, accused her estranged husband of “ongoing infidelity.” Fans were quick to speculate that Savchenko and Stause got together after they were paired up during Dancing With the Stars‘ 29th season, but they both denied romance rumors. Savchenko seems to have moved on with Scerbo — who is known for her role in Bring It On: In It to Win It — who joined him on the beach vacation.

“They’re very into each other and get along well,” a source told Entertainment Tonight about Savchenko and Scerbo’s budding relationship, which they reported has been going on for a few weeks. “They’re not serious at this point, but they’re seeing where things go. They’ve been enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better.”

The insider added that they’re “having a lot of fun together.”