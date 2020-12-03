Chrishell Stause Cozies Up to ‘DWTS’ Pro Keo Motsepe Amid Gleb Savchenko Rumors The dancer said he would always make the Netflix star 'smile' in a flirty snap.

She found love! Chrishell Stause and professional dancer Keo Motsepe went public with their relationship on Wednesday, December 2, cozying up to each other in a series of social media pics.

“I will always make you smile,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 31, captioned an Instagram Stories videos after sharing a photo of him kissing the Selling Sunset star’s cheek.

This new relationship comes weeks after Stause, 39, was rumored to be dating her DWTS partner, Gleb Savchenko. After news broke in November that Savchenko, 37, split from wife Elena Samodanova after 14 years of marriage, the choreographer accused her ex of “ongoing infidelity.” Savchenko denied infidelity rumors, but fans were quick to speculate that something romantic was going on between him and Stause.

At the time, both Savchenko and Stause spoke out saying they were nothing more than friends.

“I feel like it really is annoying because it’s one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he’s going through personally, people want to make it into something it’s not,” the Netflix star said during an appearance on E!’s Daily Pop on November 24. “So, we’re just friends.”

Prior to her newfound relationship with Motsepe, the former soap opera actress was married to Justin Hartley for almost three years. The This Is Us star filed for divorce from Stause in November 2019, and she detailed their public split in August, when season 3 of Selling Sunset premiered on Netflix. Hartley, 43, has since moved on and started dating Sofia Pernas in October.

“It’s just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows,” she said on the reality show. “I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?”