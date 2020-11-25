Chrishell Stause Told Gleb Savchenko to ‘Stay Away’ From Her at ‘DWTS’ Finale Amid Dating Rumors The 'Selling Sunset' star and professional dancer have denied dating rumors.

No romance here! Chrishell Stause told Gleb Savchenko to “stay away” from her at the Dancing With the Stars finale on Monday, November 23, amid dating speculation following Savchenko’s split from wife Elena Samodanova. The Selling Sunset star, 39, slammed romance rumors during an appearance on E!’s Daily Pop on Tuesday, November 24.

“I feel like it really is annoying because it’s one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he’s going through personally, people want to make it into something it’s not,” Stause said. “So, we’re just friends.”

She also joked about seeing Savchenko at the finale and added, “I was like, ‘Stay away from me!’ Social distance! Blame it on COVID.”

After Savchenko and Samodanova, 36 — who share daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3 — announced their split on November 6, she accused him of “ongoing infidelity.” The DWTS pro denied her accusations in a statement to Us Weekly, on November 7, saying, “While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed.”

He then spoke to speculation that he and Stause were romantically involved.

“My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic,” Savchenko told the publication. “Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

The Netflix star — who also went through a public breakup in November 2019, when estranged husband Justin Hartley filed for divorce — addressed the situation via Instagram Stories on November 6, and said she was “saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split.”

“It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone,” Stause wrote at the time. “As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more.”