Olivia Jade Wants to ‘Keep the Vibes Good’ in 2021 Following Lori Loughlin’s Prison Release The YouTube star celebrated New Year's Eve with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy.

Looking ahead! Olivia Jade Giannulli has high hopes for the future as she celebrated the new year following her mom Lori Loughlin’s prison release for her part in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

“2021 let’s just keep the vibes good, k?” the 21-year-old influencer captioned a series of photos and a video uploaded on Friday, January 1. The YouTube star danced alone and held a drink while her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, and a group of friends partied in the background.

In his own Instagram post, Guthy, 24, posted a romantic pic with Olivia. The couple cozied up as the sun set behind them, and the musician captioned the post with, “Get groovy 2021 lol.”

Giannulli’s positive message for the new year comes a less than a week after Loughlin, 56, was released from prison on December 28, following a two-month stay. The Full House alum reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California in October 2020 after pleading guilty to fraud charges in May 2020. The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure that their daughters — Olivia and Bella Giannulli, 22 — got accepted to college.

Along with her completed prison stay, Loughlin must complete two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and pay a $150,000 fine. Mossimo, 57, for his part, was sentenced to five month in prison, which he is currently serving at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California. He was also ordered to complete 250 community service hours, two years of supervised release and pay a $250,000 fine.