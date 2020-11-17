‘Southern Charm’ Star Shep Rose Explains Why Jax Taylor Called Him a ‘Bad’ Wedding Guest The reality star said he got in 'trouble' at the June 2019 ceremony.

Sorry, Bravo fans, but it turns out Shep Rose is not the best wedding guest, according to Jax Taylor.

The Southern Charm star, 40, revealed that he got in “trouble” at the Vanderpump Rules star’s wedding to Brittany Cartwright.

“That’s Jax’s wedding. What fun we had,” Rose explained while reacting to an old Instagram photo during Us Weekly’s “I Can Explain,” game. “But he kinda talked smack about me on [Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen]. He said I was a bad wedding guest.”

The reality star went on to explain that he was “videoing everything,” but didn’t realize he wasn’t supposed to be posting on social media during the ceremony. Taylor, 41, and Cartwright, 31, who are expecting their first baby together, tied the knot on June 29, 2019 at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky. “I got in big trouble!” Rose recalled.

Taylor spoke out about Rose’s attendance at the wedding during an episode of WWHL in January. The former SUR bartender told host Andy Cohen that the Charleston resident was “talking” and “videoing” the ceremony.

At the time, Rose hit back via Twitter and said, “They could have been more communicative about what their guest’s social media restrictions were. But it was such a fun wedding. I was honored to be there. Maybe in the year 2050 they can come to mine.”