Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Action! Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Plan To Make Movie Together The two are determined to keep building their ‘J-Rod’ brand, says a source.

Jennifer Lopez is desperate to keep making movies after her acclaimed performance in Hustlers — and she wants to get fiancé Alex Rodriguez in on the act!

“Alex is actually a pretty good actor even though he’s only been in a few small parts over the years,” including Entourage in 2011, an insider told RadarOnline.com.

Now that the former Yankee, 44, is getting married to Lopez, who earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards for portraying stripper Romana Vega in Hustlers, he’s ready for her to work some movie magic.

“He’s excited by J.Lo’s idea that they should do a Mr. and Mrs. Smith-type of flick, which she hopes will bury the ghost of her disaster movie Gigli once and for all,” said the insider.

Lopez , 50, infamously starred alongside her then-boyfriend, Ben Affleck, in the 2003 box office bomb.

Now, J.Lo is determined to strike while the iron is hot.

“Jennifer and A-Rod are determined to keep building their ‘J-Rod’ brand as well as each other’s, and they figure what better way than teaming up in a romantic comedy,” said the source.