Wedding Bells! Inside Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Backyard Wedding At L.A. Mansion Friends tell Radar the singer and ex-ballplayer will marry by spring – or sooner!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are gearing up to finally exchange vows in early 2020, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned they’ll say “I Do” in the back garden of their L.A. home!

“They want to follow Jen Aniston’s lead on this and have it at J.Lo’s property, with a couple hundred guests and a party that’ll continue long into the night,” a source told Radar.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer bought the $28 million mega mansion in 2016, about a year before she started dating the former baseball superstar.

A-Rod moved into the home more than a year ago, and both seem to agree it’s the perfect place to exchange vows.

“They’ve explored so many options since getting engaged and were sold on the Hamptons for a while, but in the end L.A. makes more sense to both of them,” the source added.

Published pictures reveal the ultra private backyard already features a 100-seat tiered outdoor amphitheater, complete with outdoor cocktail bar for guests.

The 13,932-square-foot house sits on eight acres of land and has a three-sided infinity pool and outdoor cooking area, along with a babbling brook which winds its way around the grounds.

The seven-bedroom, 13-bathroom home boasts a putting green, koi pond and a Hawaiian-themed natural oasis with a tiki hut and sandy beach.

Oh, and the secluded locale is also pretty darn close for all their A-list guests.

“It’s way more convenient for their celeb friends,” the source confirmed. “Plus Jen’s place is perfect as a venue and they get to keep it classy and private.”

The couple have already been partying with friends and family in L.A., hosting an engagement party in September.

That’s usually the last step before a wedding date, and while the two have been seemingly dragging their feet about getting married, friends tell Radar the two are finally ready to dig in and say “I do!”

“Right now they’re figuring out the best time but both have their hearts on doing this by the end of spring,” the source revealed. “If not sooner.”