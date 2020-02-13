Teresa Giudice’s Brother Says She’s Been 'Through Hell & Back' Amid Joe Cheating Scandal 'She doesn't deserve all of this,' RHONJ’s Joe Gorga admits.

Teresa Giudice finally admitted that she believes Joe Giudice cheated on her during their 20-year marriage. Following the news her brother, Joe Gorga, told RadarOnline.com exclusively that he’s happy his sister, 47, can move on from that toxic relationship once and for all.

In a clip from Wednesday’s Real Housewives of New Jersey episode, Teresa said she built up “a lot of resentment” between her and her now-estranged husband, 49, after they were found guilty of conspiracy, wire fraud, and bank fraud.

“Listen, he had a separate cell phone with one girl,” Teresa admitted, adding that she “found it” and asked Joe.

“It was his ex-girlfriend’s sister,” she explained. “He said she was going through her divorce, helping her trying to sell her house. Like, I quit my job. Gia was 3 and I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I shoulda left then, right? I didn’t because he denied it to me, I believed him.”

Teresa confessed that while she was reluctant to leave Joe, she didn’t feel she deserved that treatment.

“I was, like, the perfect, perfect f***ing wife,” Teresa added. “I’m just saying, sometimes you’re blind. It took a long time, and it’s still really hard for me to admit, but I owe it to myself to open my eyes to it.”

Her brother, 39, agreed, telling Radar: “She doesn’t deserve all of this.”

“I’m happy she’s moving on. I want her to be happy,” he explained. ” Listen, that’s my sister. I want her to be treated like a queen. I want her to be loved. I want her to be happy. She’s been through hell and back.”

Joe and Teresa married in 1999 and share four daughters: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11. They announced their separation in December 2019, shortly after Joe was freed from prison and deported back to Italy. As of now, he is still waiting for a judge to decide if he’ll be allowed to return to New Jersey with his family.

Radar was the first to report that an immigration judge had ordered the star back to his native country after ruling that his crimes were an aggravated felony — the highest level of crime committed in the United States.