Joe Giudice Told Teresa He Felt ‘Nothing’ For Her Before Dramatic Split ‘RHONJ’ stars called it quits following 20 years of marriage.

There wasn’t much affection between Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice before the two officially called it quits.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the mom of four, 47, recalled a tense conversation she had with Joe, 49, when she went to visit him at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainment center where he was being held in May 2019.

“Today, Joe said the craziest s**t to me,” Teresa told her brother, Joe Gorga. “He said to me, ‘I just want you to know, I feel nothing for you.’ He told me, ‘Go find someone else. I won’t even be mad.’”

Teresa was baffled by her husband of 20 years’ cold reaction, but her brother, 40, was less surprised, and even told her she should just move on.

“Oh, okay,” she replied with a shrug.

Amid it all, Teresa worried about he girls: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. “I don’t want the kids to live through that, you know?” she said, adding that her daughters could “feel” the tension between her and Joe despite his absence. “We bicker.”

But Joe Gorga didn’t understand what she was holding on to.

“You want to know the truth? I never really thought you guys had a good relationship. I just didn’t see him treating you the way you should have been treated,” Teresa’s brother said. “I’m not getting involved in your marriage ever. I’m just telling you now because you’re in this situation. You gotta get happy in life. I don’t know what you’re doing.”

He then bashed his brother-in-law for allegedly failing to show his emotions and open up to his family.

“Joe’s always going to be arrogant. He’s rough and he’s tough. He doesn’t know how to open up and be a man,” Joe Gorga said in a confessional. “You know what a man is? When he can look at you and say, ‘I love you. You’re amazing. You’re beautiful.’ That’s a f***ing man.”

As readers know, Teresa and Joe Giudice decided to go their separate ways after she visited him in Italy with their daughters following his release from ICE custody. Sources told RadarOnline.com at the time that the trip was awkward for both of them, as they realized they no longer fit into each other’s lives. While they’d been married for 20 years, they spent the last few separated by prison bars: first Teresa and then Joe.

While Joe was locked up, rumors that Teresa cheated on him circled the web. Still, she continues to deny she was ever unfaithful.

Before the pair’s breakup, RHONJ fans got to witness their tumultuous relationship. The two often got into heated fights over the phone, and once, Joe even told Teresa he never wanted to marry her! At the same time, Teresa complained about her estranged husband to her daughters — who, unfortunately for her, always took his side.

Since their split, Teresa and Joe have been on more amicable terms. The parents of four are often seen leaving flirty or sweet comments on each other’s Instagram posts. Regardless, a romantic reunion is unlikely, sources say.