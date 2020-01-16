Teresa Giudice Left ‘Tremendously Hurt’ After Daughters Take Father’s Side During Argument ‘Joe always gets the girls to go against me,’ the 'RHONJ’ star says.

Teresa Giudice doesn’t think her daughters are on her side.

On the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the star, 47, complained that her four girls usually take their father’s side during arguments between her and Joe Giudice.

Teresa made the claims on Mother’s Day, after bickering with Joe, 49, on the phone about a necklace he said he gave her. Joe — who was in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody at the time — said that the necklace their daughters gifted Teresa for Mother’s Day looked like one he gave her years ago. Teresa didn’t remember Joe’s gift and said he never gave it to her; Joe, meanwhile, insisted he did. Soon, their daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana — heard the argument and chimed in.

“He’s saying he did, so he did,” Milania, 15, told her mom. “You don’t remember anything, so you don’t! You have such a bad memory.”

After the confrontation, Teresa was left feeling very hurt.

“Today started out, beautiful day with my daughters but Joe always gets the girls to go against me,” she said. “It hurts me tremendously. There should be no sides taken!”

“My kids, they take Joe’s side,” she later told Dolores Catania. “Here I am busting my ass doing everything and then it’s like, he’s the greatest thing that walked the earth!”

RHONJ fans know this isn’t the first time her daughters have taken Joe’s side during on-camera arguments. While the dad of four served time in prison, and later in ICE custody, he got into nasty fights with Teresa over the phone. Teresa sometimes complained about the arguments to her girls, but more often than not, they sided with their dad.

“Honestly, they’re good at aggravating each other,” Gia, 19, said on RHONJ after a tense phone call between her parents. “But when he lashes out, I just wish my mom would keep quiet, just because he’s fighting for his life in there.”

She also fired back at her mom in another episode, scolding Teresa for complaining to her about her and Joe’s relationship issues.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Teresa and Joe made the decision to separate, after 20 years of marriage, in December 2019. Their split came after months of nasty calls and infidelity rumors.

The girls will continue living with Teresa in New Jersey while Joe remains in Italy. Readers know he moved to the country after his release from ICE custody. A judge has yet to decide if he will be allowed to return to the United States.