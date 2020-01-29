Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Revenge Body! Teresa Giudice Gets Boob Job After Ex Joe Is Caught Dancing With Bikini-Clad Girls ‘It was necessary for me to feel like my best self,’ the 'RHONJ' star admits.

Teresa Giudice is flaunting her revenge body after her recent split from husband Joe Giudice.

On Tuesday, January 28, on Instagram, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, announced she got another boob job!

“I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self,” she wrote alongside a photo of her at a plastic surgery clinic. “10 Years after my first Breast Augmentation I decided to have my breasts re-done.”

Teresa thanked her doctor and admitted, “I absolutely loved her and could not be happier with the results.”

Though the mom of four has undergone other procedures in the past, she revealed: “I was very nervous to re-do my breasts, but I felt it was necessary for me to feel like my best self.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Teresa and Joe, 49, called it quits in late 2019 after 20 years of marriage. Though they did not give any explanations, sources told Radar that cheating rumors, changing lifestyles and distance are what led to their decision. Plus, Teresa made it clear months prior that if Joe was deported to his native Italy following his prison release, she and her girls would not follow him.“

I encourage anyone who doesn’t feel their best self to work on feeling better,” the star continued in her post. “Even if it is the smallest thing every day. If it is something that requires cosmetic surgery to feel better I highly recommend Dr. Preminger @premingermd , and could not be happier with the results. I felt like she understood me, and really made me feel comfortable.”

Teresa’s boob job comes days after ex Joe was seen dancing with a group of young girls in bikinis in a beach resort in Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

Teresa, meanwhile, has been spending a whole lot of time with her high school boyfriend, Tony Delorenzo — known to Bravo fans as “Tony the pool boy.” The two event spent the holidays together while Teresa and Joe’s girls flew to Italy to be with their dad.