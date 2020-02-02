Andy Cohen has revealed that Porsha Williams was almost fired after her first season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The Bravo boss appeared on The Jenny McCarthy Show about Porsha’s near-ouster before the fans really got to get to know her.

Andy, 51, said back in 2012, RHOA producers doubted she was the right fit for the show. Porsha was then married to former football player Kordell Stewart. “At the end of Porsha’s first season, Porsha was at the reunion, and it had been announced about a day before, that Kordell was leaving her and there was a dialogue amongst the producers about whether Porsha was even going to come back or not at that time. This was at the end of her first season,” Andy told Jenny.

The host said “wow,” and Andy explained that Porsha, now 38, proved her mettle at the RHOA reunion. “She got up there at the reunion and I was watching and I was like, ‘oh my God’ I left and was like, ‘I stand for Porsha, that was incredible’ and she cemented her place on the show.”

The Watch What Happens Live said, “It’s interesting how things change through the season. Even you could be saying, ‘oh well I don’t think this person’s coming back’ and then something could happen at the reunion where it changes.”

Andy also noted about Porsha, “She gave like a two minute soliloquy about who she truly was and how she was going to live her life going forward and this was not going to define her and she is stronger than this and I was like, ‘oh my god’. I totally underestimated this woman and look at where she’s now on the show.” As RadarOnline.com readers know, Porsha, who divorced Kordell in 2013, is now in a big mess with her baby daddy fiance!

The star’s man Dennis McKinley, 43, the father of their daughter Pilar, is embroiled in a cheating scandal. Radar posted a shocking video of Dennis out with four women at the Majestic diner in Atlanta on January 4 at 4 a.m. “It was like he was on a date with all of them,” a source said, noting that one of the women was overheard telling another she met Dennis because he “slid into” her direct messages on social media.

Porsha and Dennis’ relationship troubles came one month after they got re-engaged following his previous cheating scandal. Dennis apologized to Porsha’s mom, Diane, and sister, Lauren, on a WWHL episode. Both at the time had blocked his number after he cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant.

“Dennis sitting down with my mom and my sister is a chance for him to really put his money where his mouth is,” Porsha said in a confessional on RHOA . “This is a time to look them in the eyes and let them know he understands what he did to his family.” Porsha told Andy on the January 19 WWHL episode, “We’re working on our relationship.”

“Do you trust him?” Andy asked. “I think you ask me every time I come here,” she replied, avoiding the question. “I think every relationship is a work in progress. We have a daughter together. Just pray for us. You pray for yourselves, add us in there too.”