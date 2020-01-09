Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Porsha Williams’ And Dennis McKinley’s Rocky Relationship Exposed After Cheating Scandal The engaged couple are weathering yet another storm.

It’s been the best of times and it’s been the worst of times for Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s fiancé was spotted out Saturday, January 4 with four gorgeous women – none of whom were Porsha, just months after he confessed to cheating on her!

“Porsha was not with him. Dennis was the only man in the group and all of the women were flirting with him,” a witness told Radar about the video where Dennis was seen canoodling with a group of mystery women.

Of course, Radar readers know this is not the first time Dennis, 43, has battled allegations of infidelity, and has even admitted to cheating on his then-pregnant fiancée.

That led to an epic and messy breakup between the two. But it seems, so far, Porsha, 38, has yet to unleash hell on Dennis this time around.

Instead, just hours after Radar broke the story, Porsha reacted with an inspiring, yet cryptic, note.

“Nothing will stop my happy 2020! #SelfCare,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her sitting on a swinging beach chair in a sultry white, purple and yellow swimsuit.

It’s just the latest controversy in the couple’s union. Take a look at the ups and downs of Porsha and Dennis’ romance in this Radar gallery.