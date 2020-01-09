Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

'RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams’ Fiancé Spotted Out With Four Women At 4 A.M. After Cheating Scandal

'RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams’ Fiancé Spotted Out With Four Women At 4 A.M. After Cheating Scandal

'RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams’ Fiancé Spotted Out With Four Women At 4 A.M. After Cheating Scandal See the shocking video of Dennis McKinley's flirty group date without his baby mama!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams’ fiancé, Dennis McKinley, was spotted out with four gorgeous women who were not her in a video exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Dennis, baby daddy to Porsha’s daughter, Pilar Jhena, was busted in the Majestic diner in Atlanta at 4 a.m. on Saturday, January 4.

“He came in with four beautiful women,” a spywitness told Radar about spotting Porsha’s fiancé out on the town in the middle of the night.

“Porsha was not with him. Dennis was the only man in the group and all of the women were flirting with him.”

The source spilled even more salacious details about Dennis’ late-night diner trip with the ladies, with the video obtained exclusively by Radar showing the group together at a table in the diner.

“The girl in black had her head on his shoulder,” the spy told Radar. “It was like he was on a date with all of them.”

The source told Radar one woman was telling the other women how they met, and she said he “slid into her DMs,” explaining that he reached out to her on Instagram.

According to the source who watched Dennis flirt with all of the women, he was very generous and picked up the bill for the table.

“They all left in a black Escalade,” the source said about their exit from the diner in the early morning hours. “There was a driver, Dennis wasn’t driving.”

In the bombshell video exclusively obtained by Radar, Dennis is wearing a purple hoodie that looks exactly like the one he wore in a photo he posted on his Instagram page a week earlier.

Radar readers know Porsha and Dennis have a rocky history. Porsha got pregnant with their baby several months after they began dating. Dennis proposed on RHOA with a giant $750,000 diamond ring and she said yes. But three months after she gave birth, Porsha and Dennis broke up in a spectacular fashion.

He confessed to cheating on her, which he revealed during a therapy session on RHOA and blamed his infidelity on Porsha’s pregnancy.

“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” Dennis said. “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing what a man wants to do … and after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together like every night. That’s not a good enough why, but that’s the why.”

After intense therapy they reconciled and he re-proposed to her, again in front of RHOA cameras.

Porsha said yes and sources told Radar she was planning a summer 2020 wedding to be filmed for the hit Bravo show.

The seemingly happy couple shared multiple posts together from their vacation to Mexico and Jamaica.

“The last two week! #Love #Family #Friends #Mexico #Jamaica #PJFirstChristmas,” Dennis wrote on his Instagram page on January 7.

Porsha posted a photo with Dennis with his arms around her and the caption, “A laid back evening on the water #CoupleLuv #Baecation,” on the same day.

Scroll through the gallery to see the exclusive video of Porsha’s fiancé out in the middle of the night canoodling with four ladies that are definitely not his baby mama.