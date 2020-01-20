Porsha Williams Admits To Drama With Fiancé Over 4-Woman Late Night Rendezvous ‘We’re working on our relationship,’ the RHOA star reveals.

Porsha Williams is struggling with trust issues following RadarOnline.com’s exclusive report revealing her fiancé Dennis McKinley had a late night rendezvous with four women.

“We’re working on our relationship,” Porsha, 38, told Andy Cohen on the January 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

“Do you trust him?” Andy asked.

“I think you ask me every time I come here,” she replied, avoiding the question. “I think every relationship is a work in progress. We have a daughter together. Just pray for us. You pray for yourselves, add us in there too.”

The WWHL host then brought up Radar’s video of Dennis out with four women at a restaurant in Atlanta at 4 a.m. He asked if the shocking revelation has since taken a toll on their union.

“I don’t know, he was out,” Porsha responded. “Can y’all just continue to comment and speculate and let me figure out my life? I’m figuring out my life.”

“Do you trust him?” Andy asked.

“I don’t know. People talk,”the Real Housewives of Atlanta star replied.

As Radar readers know, Dennis was spotted at the Majestic diner on January 4.

“It was like he was on a date with all of them,” a source had said, noting that one of the women was overheard telling another she met Dennis because he “slid into” her direct messages on social media.

The couple’s relationship troubles comes one month after they got re-engaged following his previous cheating scandal.

Dennis apologized to Porsha’s mom, Diane, and sister, Lauren, on the WWHL episode. Both at the time had blocked his number after he cheated on her while she was pregnant.

“Dennis sitting down with my mom and my sister is a chance for him to really put his money where his mouth is,” Porsha said in a confessional on RHOA . “This is a time to look them in the eyes and let them know he understands what he did to his family.”