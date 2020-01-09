Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Says 'Nothing Will Stop My Happy' Amid Fiance's Flirty Diner Outing With 4 Women See her savage response to admitted cheater Dennis McKinley’s bad behavior.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is staying positive amid the chaos.

Hours after RadarOnline.com reported her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, was spotted out with four beautiful women, Williams, 38, reacted with an inspiring, yet cryptic, note.

“Nothing will stop my happy 2020! #SelfCare,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her sitting on a swinging beach chair in a sultry white, purple and yellow swimsuit.

The reality star did not address Radar’s report, but readers know fans are in shock after learning McKinley was caught having dinner with a group of women at an Atlanta diner at 4 a.m. on Saturday, January 4.

“He came in with four beautiful women,” an eyewitness told Radar. “Porsha was not with him. Dennis was the only man in the group and all of the women were flirting with him.”

Thew news came after Williams and McKinley rekindled their romance following the star’s rocky pregnancy and her baby daddy’s nasty cheating scandal. Fans know McKinley admitted to cheating on Williams while she was pregnant with their daughter, Pilar Jhena, now 10 months.

“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” McKinley said during a therapy session that aired on RHOA. “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing what a man wants to do … and after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together like every night. That’s not a good enough why, but that’s the why.”

After reuniting, McKinley proposed to Williams once more. Sources said the pair was planning a summer 2020 wedding, but it is unclear what will happen after McKinley’s bizarre group diner date.