'RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams ‘Ignoring’ Shocking Video Of Fiancé With Four Women At 4 A.M.! Dennis told her it was innocent,’ insider reveals.

Burying the bad news.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is “ignoring,” the video of her fiancé out with four women at 4 a.m., RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

“She’s seen it,” an insider said about the tape Radar published of her baby daddy, Dennis McKinley, at a diner getting flirty with women.

“Porsha is going to ignore the tape,” the source said.

“Dennis told her it was innocent.”

Radar published the video taken by a spywitness on January 4 showing The Original Hot Dog Factory owner sharing a booth in an Atlanta diner with four beautiful women.

“Porsha was not with him. Dennis was the only man in the group and all of the women were flirting with him,” the source told Radar.

Porsha and Dennis have had a rocky relationship – he confessed to cheating on her while she was pregnant, an admission filmed for RHOA.

“Porsha knows that viewers will be mad at her for going back to Dennis if he’s a cheater,” the source told Radar about her decision to stay with him after the video, explaining that Dennis told her there was nothing going on with any of the women.

The source also spilled Porsha’s financial motivation to stay with Dennis after the video was published by Radar.

“She wants the money for her wedding with Bravo.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Radar’s exclusive video of Porsha’s fiancé in out with four women at 4 a.m.